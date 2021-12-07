Canucks: Francesco Aquilini is looking for a hockey boss with all options on the table

“Everything is on the table. I mean, I don’t say no to anything. We want to search thoroughly and extensively” Francesco Aquilini Photo by Arlen Redekop / PNG

Article content The roster for the Vancouver Canucks’ next senior hockey leader is wide open, team president Francesco Aquilini told reporters at a news conference Monday afternoon.

Article content A day after he decided to release Jim Benning and Travis Green from their respective duties as general manager and coach of the hockey team, Aquilini spoke to the media for the first time in seven years. If you have a president, you don’t have to do this, Aquilini joked about how rare his encounter with the media is. Stan Smyl, former chief executive and former player of Canucks, has been named interim general manager and will rely heavily on the expertise of interim assistant general manager Ryan Johnson and the Sedin twins, who were hired as senior advisors last spring. to guide the team in the coming weeks. and months, while the owner is looking for a general manager and maybe a president too. Smyl will lead the hockey operations division, but Hell also has a role in finding his permanent successor.

Article content The plan is to find a GM. Maybe, possibly a president, and in the meantime Stan is going to help us find that person, Aquilini said. And that person could very well be someone who has worked for the team before. Everything is on the table. I mean, I’m not going to say no to anything, Aquilini said. We want to search thoroughly and extensively. We want to look at all the candidates that are available, people that are available. There are a number of people on contract who may be available. I mean, I looked at everything. Photo by Arlen Redekop / PNG It has been suggested that Aquilini spoke with Mike Forde, a consultant the New Jersey Devils used in their search for their general manager last year and who has worked with a number of NBA and soccer teams as part of his initial search.

Article content Aquilini said he hadn’t done that yet. In terms of using a search agency or Mike Forde, this all happened pretty quickly. But that’s something Im considering and I think it definitely deserves a talk and to see what they have to offer. I just need to look at it a little deeper. The new boss must be a communicator, Aquilini acknowledged. I think the person we hire will need to communicate more, I agree with you, Aquilini said when asked about the teams communication approach, especially in the past year when Green was often left as the only voice to speak on the part of management on difficult issues. And why that didn’t happen, I can’t really answer. But I think there needs to be more communication in terms of articulating the vision. We would need a leader to come in, whether it’s a president or a general manager, or a combination of both, we just want to get the right people and they’re going to have to articulate that vision.

Article content Aquilini didn’t articulate why it needed fans for Benning’s firing and a jersey thrown onto the ice after Saturday’s Penguins loss to finally move him to sack the team’s former brain confidence. The Canucks announced late Sunday that Benning and Green had been fired, with Bruce Boudreau as the new head coach. It is always difficult to fire people, he claimed. Maybe I was a little too patient. I was hoping for a turnaround, Aquilini said. Maybe I was too optimistic. We made the change when we made the change. Hiring both a president and a GM would require a perfect fit, he said. And that’s not easy to find, but those options are on the table, he said. Aquilini could go with a more old-fashioned super boss, a president/GM like Pat Quinn once was, or hire a more experienced person to serve as president who will mentor a younger hockey mind who serves as general manager, similar to Brian Burke’s role had with Brad Treliving in Calgary.

A day after he decided to release Jim Benning and Travis Green from their respective duties as general manager and coach of the hockey team, Aquilini spoke to the media for the first time in seven years. If you have a president, you don't have to do this, Aquilini joked about how rare his encounter with the media is. Stan Smyl, former chief executive and former player of Canucks, has been named interim general manager and will rely heavily on the expertise of interim assistant general manager Ryan Johnson and the Sedin twins, who were hired as senior advisors last spring. to guide the team in the coming weeks. and months, while the owner is looking for a general manager and maybe a president too. Smyl will lead the hockey operations division, but Hell also has a role in finding his permanent successor.

I do not know yet. I mean, my wish list and what we can actually achieve by the time we have to get it done is different. You see, he said.

