Canucks: Francesco Aquilini is looking for a hockey boss with all options on the table

Article content
The roster for the Vancouver Canucks’ next senior hockey leader is wide open, team president Francesco Aquilini told reporters at a news conference Monday afternoon.
“Everything is on the table. I mean, I don’t say no to anything. We want to search thoroughly and extensively” Francesco Aquilini
The roster for the Vancouver Canucks’ next senior hockey leader is wide open, team president Francesco Aquilini told reporters at a news conference Monday afternoon.
This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.
A day after he decided to release Jim Benning and Travis Green from their respective duties as general manager and coach of the hockey team, Aquilini spoke to the media for the first time in seven years.
If you have a president, you don’t have to do this, Aquilini joked about how rare his encounter with the media is.
Stan Smyl, former chief executive and former player of Canucks, has been named interim general manager and will rely heavily on the expertise of interim assistant general manager Ryan Johnson and the Sedin twins, who were hired as senior advisors last spring. to guide the team in the coming weeks. and months, while the owner is looking for a general manager and maybe a president too.
Smyl will lead the hockey operations division, but Hell also has a role in finding his permanent successor.
This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.
The plan is to find a GM. Maybe, possibly a president, and in the meantime Stan is going to help us find that person, Aquilini said.
And that person could very well be someone who has worked for the team before.
Everything is on the table. I mean, I’m not going to say no to anything, Aquilini said.
We want to search thoroughly and extensively. We want to look at all the candidates that are available, people that are available. There are a number of people on contract who may be available. I mean, I looked at everything.
It has been suggested that Aquilini spoke with Mike Forde, a consultant the New Jersey Devils used in their search for their general manager last year and who has worked with a number of NBA and soccer teams as part of his initial search.
This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Aquilini said he hadn’t done that yet.
In terms of using a search agency or Mike Forde, this all happened pretty quickly. But that’s something Im considering and I think it definitely deserves a talk and to see what they have to offer. I just need to look at it a little deeper.
The new boss must be a communicator, Aquilini acknowledged.
I think the person we hire will need to communicate more, I agree with you, Aquilini said when asked about the teams communication approach, especially in the past year when Green was often left as the only voice to speak on the part of management on difficult issues.
And why that didn’t happen, I can’t really answer. But I think there needs to be more communication in terms of articulating the vision. We would need a leader to come in, whether it’s a president or a general manager, or a combination of both, we just want to get the right people and they’re going to have to articulate that vision.
This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Aquilini didn’t articulate why it needed fans for Benning’s firing and a jersey thrown onto the ice after Saturday’s Penguins loss to finally move him to sack the team’s former brain confidence. The Canucks announced late Sunday that Benning and Green had been fired, with Bruce Boudreau as the new head coach.
It is always difficult to fire people, he claimed.
Maybe I was a little too patient. I was hoping for a turnaround, Aquilini said. Maybe I was too optimistic. We made the change when we made the change.
Hiring both a president and a GM would require a perfect fit, he said.
And that’s not easy to find, but those options are on the table, he said.
Aquilini could go with a more old-fashioned super boss, a president/GM like Pat Quinn once was, or hire a more experienced person to serve as president who will mentor a younger hockey mind who serves as general manager, similar to Brian Burke’s role had with Brad Treliving in Calgary.
This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.
I do not know yet. I mean, my wish list and what we can actually achieve by the time we have to get it done is different. You see, he said.
The Canucks Report, powered by Province Sports, is essential reading for hockey fans who eat, sleep, canucks repeat. Register here .
CLICK HERE to report a typo.
Is there more to this story? Wed would love to hear from you about these or any other stories you think we should know. Email [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://theprovince.com/sports/hockey/nhl/vancouver-canucks/canucks-francesco-aquilini-entering-search-for-a-hockey-boss-with-all-options-on-the-table
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]