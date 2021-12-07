Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule doesn’t regret hiring Joe Brady as offensive coordinator





CHARLOTTE, NC — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Sunday’s decision to fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady was “pure football.” He made it clear that he did not regret his decision in 2020 to hire Brady, who at the time was a 30-year game coordinator for the LSU National Champion with no experience calling in the NFL or at any other level. “When I took the job, I decided to be bold and step outside my comfort zone,” Rhule said Monday. “I certainly don’t consider that a mistake.” Rhule didn’t specify what led to his decision, but he has consistently said for the past month that the Panthers should be more committed to running and coming out of half better. The Panthers (5-7) had just 39 rushes in their past two games combined, including 18 in a loss to the Miami Dolphins for the week. After an October 17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Rhule said he wanted 30 to 33 rushes per game. Brady was also ineffective at adjusting halftime. Carolina has only 2.1 points average in the third quarter and is 31st in the NFL, with only Houston at 1.8 points, worse. Overall, the team is 29th on offense, after 21st place a year ago in Brady’s first season as a playcaller. Rhule called Brady’s replacement, running backs coach Jeff Nixon, a “calming, stabilizing influence.” Nixon was Rhule’s co-offensive coordinator at Baylor in 2019. That team averaged 36 rushes per game. “He’s done a lot to get us moving in the right direction,” said Rhule of Brady, 32. “But this was something I felt from a football perspective that it needed to be done.” Rhule said he “anticipated” that Cam Newton would be his starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. He also didn’t rule out using PJ Walker, recalling that the former XFL star is 2-0 as a starter in the NFL. Rhule said he “felt” a change had to be made to the offensive coordinator after the Miami loss. He spent the week evaluating movies, not just games, but practice. He made the decision to fire Brady late last week. The two had planned a meeting for Saturday, but it was postponed to Sunday because Brady had a conflict. Rhule made it clear that the decision to leave Brady was his and not a request from owner David Tepper. He said the meeting with Brady ended in a handshake and a hug. “I hope this is the right move,” said Rhule. “It was pure football. This is in the interest of our progress.”

