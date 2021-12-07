Sports
Ian Chappell Mark Taylor worried about the future of Australian cricket batting stock
The Ashes looms as a huge opportunity for a few names currently written in pencil to be written in pen instead.
Australian cricketing greats Mark Taylor and Ian Chappell say the future of the national men’s team batting order – apart from David Warner, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne – looks bleak.
“You don’t have to be Einstein to find out we have our runs from Warner, we have our runs from Labuschagne and we have our runs from Smith — and they’re our kind of bankers at the moment,” Taylor said on Wide World of sports Outside the rope.
“We’re not going to stop looking at those three guys, but we have to start looking at the next generation.”
With just three solid places in the top six, two of whom are 35 and 32 in Warner and Smith, concerns about the long-term opportunities coming through the first-class system remain.
Taylor says Travis Head has a great opportunity to secure his place on the side after winning his race with Usman Khawaja for the number 5 spot.
“Having a good run here will solidify the number 5 spot, maybe even higher, for years to come,” he said.
Chappell said you’d usually have a few young guns to get into a ready-made team to learn the trade in sequence before you hit their prime.
“If you look at the Australian side, they just don’t seem to have that at the moment, and if I were (main selector) George Bailey, I’d be a little worried about what’s ahead,” Chappell said.
“You look at those stats (in recent Sheffield Shield seasons) and you look at the same names. You look at Khawaja, you look at Head.
“You don’t see new guys coming through, guys like (Kurtis) Patterson, they’ve fallen by the wayside. It’s almost like we have a lost generation.”
Chappell said Cameron Green will be there for the long haul, but other spots remain up in the air.
“I think Cameron Green will make it as a number 6, it might take a while,” said Ian Chappell.
“But for me, Head of Khawaja, they’re both a real gamble and I think you could have just tossed a coin in the air and however it came down, that’s how you go as a selector.”
“That’s the big concern for Australia – if you look ahead.”
Taylor said it shouldn’t be up to Will Pucovski to carry the torch for future test candidates.
“We need more than one Pucovski – we should have three or four guys, at least one, maybe two, from the biggest states in each Shield side, slamming the door.
“Right now we don’t have that.”
Sources
2/ https://wwos.nine.com.au/cricket/ashes-2021-ian-chappell-mark-taylor-concerned-over-future-of-australian-cricket-batting-stocks/5cc428af-9fa1-4df5-b2fa-8717671f4494
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
