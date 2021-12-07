Sports
LSU football coach Brian Kelly to meet with Tigers pledges on Saturday
LSU football coach Brian Kelly and his staff will meet in person on Saturday with the Tigers’ 2022 pledges for an “official visit” in Baton Rouge, according to the four-star recruit and LSU pledge. Emery Jones.
“(Kelly’s) will be there, (interim head coach and offensive line) coach Brad Davis and just all 2022 commitments,” Jones said.
The meeting comes in light of Kelly, who was hired by LSU from Notre Dame on Monday, and expressed the importance of honoring the Tigers’ commitments to the program in his introductory press conference on Wednesday.
LSU has the No. 15 recruiting class in the country with 13 dedicated players, according to 247Sports Composite.
KELLY ON 2022 COMMIT:What LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly Said About Recruitment, Tigers ‘2022 Commits
WALKER HOWARD EYES CHAMPIONSHIP:With Brian Kelly, LSU Football Commissioner Walker Howard Can Already See Championships
“The most important thing about recruiting is to take care of your base first,” Kelly said. “My focus will be on those who have made a decision for LSU.”
At Notre Dame, Kelly built the No. 5 class in 2022, as his last five recruiting classes have all ranked in the top 20 nationally.
Jones, the No. 9 offensive security guard in the nation, said he’s excited to be working with Kelly, who has a reputation for developing offensive linemen to the next level.
FOUR STARS RB DISSOLVES:LSU football just lost a four-star running back. This is what it means for the tigers
Last week was the first time he spoke to Kelly.
“I got to know his background a little bit,” Jones said. “I know they have a few NFL linemen (produced) high (in the draft).
“He produces o-line guys. It’s really exciting.”
