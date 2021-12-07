Sports
Men’s hockey rules out No. 17 Harvard, Dartmouth in weekend sweep
The men’s hockey team (3-7, 3-5 Eastern College Athletic Conference) took home two conference wins against Harvard (6-4-1, 5-2-1 ECAC) and Dartmouth (2-8, 2-5 ECAC) this weekend. The Bears defeated Harvard 2-0 Friday night in a controversial battle, then defeated Dartmouth 4-0 the following night. Brown’s win over Harvard, who came in 17th in the nation’s matchup, marked the biggest upset win of the season yet for the Bears.
Brown 2, Harvard 0
The game remained 0-0 in the first two periods, until team captain Tristan Crozier 22 broke the deadlock in the final frame. Justin Jallen 22 pushed the puck down the boards to Jackson Munro 25, whose shot from the blue line was saved by the Harvard goalkeeper. But Crozier bounced back Munros’ effort and scored his first goal of the season, giving Brown a 1-0 lead at 11:47 in the third period. The captain’s attacking prowess has been a welcome return as he has been sidelined since the third game of the season with injury.
Harvard left its net empty in the closing minutes of the third period and Brown sealed the win with a goal from Michael Maloney 22 to put the Bears 2-0 with 47 seconds left in the game.
Although Harvard Brown led in shots on goal 34-21, the Browns’ defensive efforts, especially goalkeeper Mathieu Caron 25, ensured the Bears were victorious. This was the first shutout of Coran’s career.
The Bears showed a marked improvement in defense compared to their efforts in their game against Harvard earlier in the season. Brown’s win on Harvard Friday came after the Bears lost 5-2 to the Crimson on November 23.
Jallen complimented his team’s defense on Friday night. Shutting out Harvard is a big step for us. They have a lot of talented attacking players, he said.
Head Coach Brendan Whittet 94 also praised the achievement of keeping Harvard scoreless. It’s an excellent team. They probably have nine or 10 NHL draft picks, Whittet said.
According to Whittet, by keeping the game even in the last period, the Bears put themselves in a great position to win the game. We broke it down into a one-period game and we found a way to win those 20 minutes, Whittet said.
Brown 4, Dartmouth 0
Building on Friday night’s win, Brown came out strong against Dartmouth, with Thomas Manty scoring 25 on a centering pass from Jake Harris 22 to give the Bears a 1-0 lead with 6:46 in the first period.
Towards the end of the first period, an audience member in the Meehan Auditorium had a medical emergency, forcing the game to pause when paramedics were called. Both teams went back to their respective locker rooms and warmed up a second time before play resumed.
Despite the cessation of momentum, Brown’s offense continued to thrive as Crozier scored his second goal in two games, just 48 seconds into the second period. His goal was fired at a leading group and assisted by Jallen.
Munro also found the back of the net 2:28 into the second period and scored his first goal of the season from a bounced shot from Nathan Plessis 23 to give Brown a 3-0 lead.
Maloney added an empty goal with 3:18 left to make it 4-0 to Brown.
Matthieu Carons’ second shutout against Dartmouth was the first time a Brown goalkeeper had two consecutive shutouts since 2012. The first year’s performance, in which he scored a total of 62 saves, also earned him the ECAC Hockey Goaltender of the Week .
Hes an elite-level goaltender, said Caron Whittet. He was excellent against Quinnipiac. He was very good against Cornell on the road, who are two of the top five teams in the country.
After his performance over the weekend, Caron is concentrating on the upcoming matches. (These wins) gave us the confidence we needed to be able to beat everyone. We just have to go out and do it, he said.
We’ve been looking forward to getting back in the victory column. We just wanted to build on this weekend and move on for the break, said Caron.
The Bears are looking to continue their momentum as they travel to Boston College Tuesday night and Yale Friday night.
