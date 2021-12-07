



The Ashes series between Australia and England is just around the corner, and Australian cricket fans can soak up every minute of the action from the comfort of their living room. Brisbane’s famous Gabba venue will host the first Test among the ancient foes, starting on December 8. Sports news has all the information on how to watch the Ashes series below. How to watch the Ashes Tests in Australia? Kayo Sports, Foxtel and Channel 7 all broadcast the five Tests between Australia and England, with an exciting summer of cricket expected. Fans can sign up for Kayo, buy the sports package on Foxtel, or watch Channel 7’s free broadcast. SPECIAL KAYO OFFER FOR NEW CUSTOMERS: Get two months of Kayo Basic for only $5 Kayo will simulcast Fox Cricket’s broadcast and Channel 7 will have their own coverage. ABC Radio will also provide commentary for listeners of the game. First Ashes Test: Australia v England at the Gabba, schedule and how to watch Date Start time (AEDT) End time (AEDT) broadcasters Wed 8 Dec 11 a.m. Approx. 6:00 PM Kayo Sports, Foxtel, Channel 7 Thu 9 Dec 11 a.m. Approx. 6 p.m. Kayo Sports, Foxtel, Channel 7 Fri 10 Dec 11 a.m. Approx. 6 p.m. Kayo Sports, Foxtel, Channel 7 Sat 11 Dec 11 a.m. Approx. 6 p.m. Kayo Sports, Foxtel, Channel 7 sun 12 dec 11 a.m. Approx. 6:00 PM (unless ready earlier) Kayo Sports, Foxtel, Channel 7 The Ashes Schedule – Australia v England SPECIAL KAYO OFFER FOR NEW CUSTOMERS: Get two months of Kayo Basic for only $5 Five Ashes Tests will be played over the next two months. The fifth and final test venue has yet to be confirmed, after Cricket Australia chose to move the match from Perth due to COVID-19 restrictions. First test:December 8-12, The Gabba Second test:December 16-20, Adelaide Oval Third Trial:Dec 26-30, MCG Fourth Trial:January 5-9, SCG Fifth Trial:January 14-18, not yet known The Ashes 2021/22 commentators and talent Fox Cricket’s sees Adam Gilchrist, Shane Warne and Isa Gua take the reins as lead commentators. Mark Waugh, Mike Hussey, Brett Lee, Kerry OKeeffe, Mark Howard, Michael Vaughan, Kath Loughnan and Allan Border will also be featured on their broadcast. The Seven Network has revealed that their coverage will feature Lord Ian Botham, Ricky Ponting, Stephen Fry, Jofra Archer, David Bumble Lloyd and Graeme Swann. SPECIAL KAYO OFFER FOR NEW CUSTOMERS: Get two months of Kayo Basic for only $5

