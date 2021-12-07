Mizzou Football: A different take on QB is needed against Army

Bowl selection Sunday is always a fun time to be online, if only because of the polarizing nature of the footage you get to see.

While not as well known and memorable as the college basketball roster on Sundays, there seems to be a growing interest in college football bowl selection since the College Football Playoff came about. Fans are more aware of bowl formats related to conferences, how many slots each league has, which programs are more likely to get soft spots, etc. And with that growing fame, two different schools of bowling philosophy seem to have sprung up.

The first can be summarized briefly as, who cares? After all, bowl games are glorified exhibits where players get goodie bags, schools pocket some extra cash, and schools unofficially brag about another program they probably won’t meet for the next three decades. They don’t play any significant role in your season, especially when star players refuse to participate in preparation for the NFL Draft. The only bowl games that actually matter are CFP and New Years Six Bowls. Everything else is gravy.

The second serves as a direct answer to the first: I care! You have to recognize that bowls, rough replicas of a regular season game, will affect your schedule anyway. They change your final record (7-6 somehow feels a lot better than 6-7), they provide some extra team practice, and they can improve the perception of fans (and recruits) well into the winter months. You could argue that these things are especially true for young teams like Missouri, teams looking to set a shiny button in an otherwise mediocre season.

Personally, I don’t find either school too convincing and choose to live somewhere in the gray. While bowls don’t provide a stable control group to measure performance, it’s easy to see from the Barry Odom years how a bowl win (and especially a loss) can change the way a team is perceived by the wider college football landscape. Plus, you know, winning games is better than losing them.

If you had to guess which camp Eli Drinkwitz falls into, it would be safe to assume that he (like many fans) cares deeply about winning these glorified exhibits. The words, best chance to win, are a staple of the Drinkwitz lexicon, and as one astute journalist noted in yesterday’s press, Drinkwitz has never lost a bowling match in his college career.

However, the coach seems to have a more nuanced understanding of how his team should prepare for their date with the military on December 22. The most telling moment came when he announced that the starting quarterback role, long held by the much-maligned Connor Bazelak, would be, 100% open, during pre-bowl practice.

Whether Drinkwitz really means this is something to consider. After all, the position was up for grabs during Missouri’s byeweek this season and Baselak kept going despite a surprising second-half regression. If Drinkwitz truly believes Baselak gives the Tigers the best chance of winning, then play on December 22.

Still, it goes without saying that, despite the admirable transparency Drinkwitz seems to display, open competition may not be the best thing for the program. In fact, a decidedly closed league giving priority to first team representatives ahead of Brady Cook and/or Tyler Macon would give the Tigers a firmer footing on their way to spring camp.

Consider the production of Missouri’s QB in a vacuum during the last month of the season. Since returning from injury, Bazelak has averaged 136.7 yards per game with one touchdown and one interception per. His completion percentage stands at 53.8, just short of a 15 point drop from his pre-injury tally of 68.6.

Already not known as a particularly explosive passer-by, Bazelak’s signature efficiency melted away over the past three weeks, a handful of explosive plays bolstered the otherwise shocking numbers. The timing of his return from injury may indicate some context affecting his performance, but you don’t get extra credit for working it out.

If Baselak is indeed injured and Drinkwitz sees him as a viable option for 2022, the easy choice should be to put him against the military. What good is him or the team if he plays in an exhibition game due to an injury? Let it heal and prepare for spring.

But if Baselaks’ dip indicates otherwise, something more akin to a confidence struggle or lack of growth as a player, then the choice should be no less simple. What’s the difference between Baselak overseeing a mixed, difficult victory over Army and Cook or Macon leading the charge in a close loss? The naysayers will be naysayers anyway, and the latter allows you to spawn those who ask for change over the course of the past two months.

There’s also the added wrinkle that Tyler Badie appears to be on track to play in Armed Forces Bowl. Cost-benefit analysis aside, this is a big boost for the Tiger attack, whose success was carried on the Badies frame for much of 2021. It was Badie, not the one who started behind center, who led the charge to qualify for the bowl. In some ways, the decision to pick a QB comes down to who has the privilege of handing over the ball. Whatever advantage Bazelak adds seems negligible at this point, and Drinkwitz should feel safe in his offense knowing that the main driver of success will fit again… no matter who is handling the snaps.

Ultimately, though, Eli Drinkwitz’s particular bowl philosophy will likely dictate his choice of QB. You’d be hard pressed to argue that Drinkwitz doesn’t care about the bowl. After all, the less-than-ideal placement could have been rejected if Drink had thought his time would be better spent elsewhere. He probably recognizes the importance of getting above .500 in his second season, even if the percentage represents nothing more than a technical detail.

But it’s easy to see how Drinkwitz’s regime could be better served in year three with the benefit of a small roster perspective. For two full seasons of meaningful games, Drinkwitz has put the program in the hands of Connor Bazelak. We’ve seen some good ones and we’ve seen some bad ones, enough of the latter to let go of his grip on the grid. That doesn’t make sense in the lead up to Mizzous’ first bowl game since 2018.

If he wants to get a head start on what is sure to be a controversial QB battle, Drinkwitz should use this extra game more than a chance to pick up a smaller trophy. Start thinking ahead for 2022, a year that will mean a lot more to Missouri fans than a date in Dallas in late December.