Wilkes Colonels Men’s Ice Hockey Team Ranked 11th in the Country in the US College Hockey Online Poll





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. “My freshman year was our first year here and the main thing that drew me here was that I could start a program and start something from scratch. And build to where we’ve been able to build, and it was really incredible to see to the point where we are now,” said Ben. That’s Wilke’s senior striker Ben Stefanini. He arrived here in 2018 from Massachusetts and has led this program into the national spotlight. The Colonels are ranked 11th in the country in the latest United States College Hockey online poll. “This has been great so far, as you said. We get to play where the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins play. They are great for us and the way they treat us and their staff. And obviously we got off to a good start this year.” We just want to keep going. We have a very close group and it was a lot of fun,” added Ben. RELATED: Lycoming Beats Wilkes 30-27 in Key MAC Freedom Game Tyler Hynes is in his 3rd season behind the bench with a MAC Championship and a 19 win season to show that Hynes says this group is different. “Oh, it’s been a very exciting start to the year. We’ve done a lot of community service and we’ve done a lot of team building as an important part of our program. It’s definitely something we’re proud of. The community accepted us and welcomed us.” four years ago with open arms. If we can get around it a little bit, that’s really the least we can do,” Tyler said. Well, Wilkes can play physically but normally their game trend is to use their speed and that combination this season has helped Wilkes to get a lot of wins. pic.twitter.com/ON1vkHX6C3 — Wilkes Colonels Hockey (@WilkesMHockey) Dec 3, 2021 “The program has grown so much in those 4 years and I think that’s exactly what’s going to happen in the future as well. It will continue to grow and become one of the powerhouses for Division III schools in all of college hockey,” said Tyler Dill. Michael Gurska is the lunchtime pale man. He brings the grit. And the grades to graduate with a degree in sports management. “I want to stay in hockey after I graduate. And I think the best thing was to be able to come here and really start something for myself and just be a part of something new, create my own tradition and build something that will last forever here at Wilkes,” said Michael. RELATED: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins beat Phantoms 2-1 in season opener Wilkes-Barre is now a hockey town. 22nd season for the Tripe and sharing the ice with the college crowd. Hockey is here to stay, be it the pros or the amateurs. Steve Lloyd Newswatch 16 sports Luzerne County. UPDATE: The Colonels are now ranked 9th in the new poll released on Monday, December 6, 2021.

