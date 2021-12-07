Documentary about truck tragedy in Essex to be screened at American film festival | Culture – Sports

Truck with 39 Vietnamese migrants (Image: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) A year later: The Essex Truck Tragedy marking the first anniversary of the death of 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found in the back of a truck container in Essex, the UK, will be screened at an annual film event in Pennsylvania, The United States.

The Erie International Film Festival 2021 takes place over nine days from December 10. It will feature approximately 60 independent films, documentaries, animation productions and music videos.

The documentary was written and produced by the Vietnam News Agency’s Viet Nam News multimedia team in 2020.

The documentary, which was shown on VNews TV to mark the anniversary of the tragedy, was first selected to be screened at the Pune Short Film Festival in India.

It was then chosen to be screened at festivals in Goa, Kerela, Shantiniketan and the Alibag Short Film Festival in Maharashtra, India.

It was subsequently screened at the Druk International Film Festival in Bhutan, the Virgin Spring Cinefest in India and the World Film Carnival in Singapore, where they all chose the documentary as an award-winning production in the Short Documentary category.

Further top awards followed, the documentary also won awards at the Gangtok International Film Festival, Luis Bunuel Memorial Awards, Calcutta International Cult Film Festival, West Bengals Royal Society of Television & Motion Picture Awards, Krimson Horyzon International Film Festival, Dreamz Catcher International Film Festival, and the Black Swan International Film Festival.

One Year Later: The Essex Lorry Tragedy is available to watch exclusively in Vietnam via Galaxy Play https://galaxyplay.vn/title/one-year-on-the-essex-lorry-tragedy./.