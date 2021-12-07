Gophers fall short against Nebraska in Big Ten Opener, 70-67





Next game: in Michigan 12/12/2021 | 1:00 pm B1G+ MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota (6-5, 0-1 B1G) dropped its Big Ten opener to Nebraska (9-0, 1-0 B1G) 70-67 at the Williams Arena on Monday night. For the first time this season, the Golden Gophers had multiple 20-point scorers with Kadi Sissoko (25) and Sara Scalia (20) who led the violation. Nebraska raced to a 16-8 lead at the media opening and shot 70 percent out of the gates. Sissoko’s career night turned early as the redshirt junior scored the Gophers’ last six runs in the opening period, but the deficit was still 11 with the score at 25-14. The second quarter, the Minnesota defense settled down by firing just 21.4 percent. The Gophers allowed just eight runs in total to come back to just two at halftime. Led by eight points in Scalia’s quarter, the Gophers used runs of 10-2 and 7-0 to make it halftime to 33-31. A slow start to the third quarter left Minnesota trailing 10 points, just three minutes into the second half, but Sissoko continued to keep the Gophers in the game with jumper after jumper. The Paris, France native scored 11 points in the third quarter, including four field goals, to set an 8-0 score at the end of the quarter and went into fourth only three behind. The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth affair between the two teams. Early on, Scalia answered a Nebraska three with a long-range triple of its own, but Nebraska kept hitting her free throws to hold Minnesota at bay early in the quarter. Scalia eventually tied the game with her fourth three of the night, then gave the Gophers a 59-57 lead with 5:05 left. After Minnesota’s lead grew to four on a Deja Winters layup the Cornhuskers quickly tied the game at 61-61 with 3:11 left in the game. In the final 3:11, the Cornhuskers were the more efficient team, shooting 3-for-5 across the stretch and going 3-for-4 from the free-throw line to take home the 70-67 road win. Nebraska had four players in double figures with Jaz Shelley and Bella Cravens leading the way with 15 points each. After a four-game home score where the Gophers finished 2-2, the 51st season of Women’s Gopher basketball returns to number 12/9 Michigan on Sunday, December 12. The match, which can be seen on B1G+, will give tips at 1 p.m. CT. Fans can, as always, listen to Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on KFAN+. For more information on the Gophers, keep coming back to GopherSports.com. Stay tuned to the University of Minnesota women’s basketball on Twitter and Instagram (@GopherWBB) and on Facebook so you don’t miss any content during the 2021-22 season. GAME NOTES Nebraska’s eight points in the second quarter were the fewest the Cornhuskers had scored in any quarter this season; Kadi Sissoko set a career high of 25 points, surpassing her previous record of 24 (Eastern Illinois – 12/2/20); Sara Scalia doubled her career average against Nebraska by 20 points (Career vs. NEB Avg. 10.3); The three-point loss to Nebraska marks the eighth consecutive meeting decided by 6 points or less dating back to 2014; Minnesota’s four-point lead in the fourth quarter is the biggest deficit Nebraska has faced in the second half of this season; Kadi Sissoko set a new season high in FG made by an individual Gopher with 10, previously owned Jasmine Powell at nine o’clock against Arizona St.; Minnesota’s loss is Nebraska’s first home loss since 2017

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gophersports.com/news/2021/12/6/womens-basketball-recap-vs-nebraska.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos