Darren Gough: Yorkshire appoints former captain as director of cricket | Cricket News

Yorkshire has appointed former captain Darren Gough as their new director of cricket on an interim basis until the end of the 2022 season.

Former England bowler Gough, 51, had two spells as a player at Headingley before retiring from cricket to embark on a broadcasting career.

Former cricket director Martyn Moxon, first-team coach Andrew Gale and all of the coaching staff were among 16 people to leave the club last week amid the racism scandal involving former player Azeem Rafiq.

Gale has said he is considering legal action, but anyway Yorkshire is moving forward into a new era, persuading Gough to trade a lucrative and successful broadcasting career for a major rebuild at Headingley.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club today announce the appointment of Darren Gough as interim director of Yorkshire Cricket, initially until the end of the 2022 season #OneRose — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) December 6, 2021

Gough has been out of the game since his retirement in 2008 but took on a brief mentorship role with the English sailors touring New Zealand two years ago and was thrilled with the experience.

“Yorkshire County Cricket Club has been a part of my life since my earliest days in cricket when I made my debut in 1989, and I have spent 15 happy years with the club,” said Gough. “Like many, I have followed with sadness and anger how the club has dealt with the recent accusations of racism.

“I want to play my part in rebuilding cricket in Yorkshire and I look forward to working with the exceptionally talented group of players here. I am also aware of my wider responsibility to listen to everyone and ensure that everyone who associated with this club feels welcome and instills values ​​that we would like to have associated with the White Rose: honesty, candor, hard work, integrity and excellence.

“I share (Chairman) Lord Patel’s vision for the Yorkshire County Cricket Club, and the collective determination to tackle the problems with a series of positive actions. Change will not happen overnight, but I am sure we can make Headingley roar again.” .

England captain Joe Root says Yorkshire's new cricket director Darren Gough can pass on his experience to the next generation of players.

Gough is highly regarded by whistleblower Rafiq and was among the first to reach out when his allegations of discrimination at the club became public.

England Test skipper Joe Root, a lifelong Yorkshire player, has also backed Gough as the perfect man to help the White Rose bounce back from a torrid chapter in its history.

Leading up to the first Ashes Test, he said from Brisbane: “I’ve clearly spent time with Darren and he’s a good man. I’m sure he will do everything he can to make his mark on the club.

“From my experience of spending time with Goughy, he is clearly very passionate and knowledgeable about the game. His love for it is obvious for all to see and also for the club.”

“I’m sure he wants to bring all that out and all his experiences and achievements within the game and pass that knowledge on to the group when he’s about to take over.”

Former West Indian fast bowler and Sky Sports commentator Michael Holding — whose book ‘Why We Kneel, How We Rise’ just won the prestigious William Hill Sports Book of the Year award — thinks it’s wrong to call one of the former treating Yorkshire employees as ‘outcasts’.

“I don’t know what the people who left Yorkshire have done or said. But 16 people, that seems huge to me,” said the 67-year-old.

“Sometimes you have to completely tear down a building and rebuild it. And maybe that should be done now.

Michael Holding wants to see less ‘toxicity’ in discussion around racism scandal Azeem Rafiq

“I have the impression that the whole racism debate is getting a bit toxic. We don’t need the toxicity.

“We don’t need people to be outcasts, we need a gathering. Action needs to be taken, but it needs to be taken against people who have perpetuated this over a long period of time.

“If someone makes one mistake, you don’t fall for that person like a brick. We need to be much more open-minded and forgiving and get people involved.

“I hope no one gets cut off just like that. The organization shouldn’t just turn its back on these people – they’re people, they have families and they should get the help they need so we can move forward.”