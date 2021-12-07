New coach Marcus Freeman wants to lead Irish football program Notre Dame Fighting to ‘greatest heights’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Marcus Freeman said he was “ready for this challenge,” and was officially presented as Notre Dame’s 30th head football coach Monday afternoon.

“I’m ready to take this program to its greatest heights,” said 35-year-old Freeman, never a head coach but an assistant at five schools, including Notre Dame for the last 11 months as a defensive coordinator under former coach Brian. kelly.

Those heights, Freeman hopes, include the school’s 12th National Championship and its first since 1988. Lou Holtz’s Fighting Irish won that on Jan. 2, 1989, in the Fiesta Bowl against West Virginia when Freeman, a future standout linebacker in Ohio state, was just was a few days old. of turning three years old.

2 Related

The No. 5 Irish, who finished fifth just to miss this year’s four-team College Football Playoff, won’t stand a chance this year, but will instead take their 11-1 record to the Fiesta Bowl on January 1 to play. No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2).

“As the leader of this program, it’s not about one person, and it never will be,” Freeman continued. “Being the leader of this program is about understanding. To be successful on this journey, you need others. We’re going to have to do this as a team.”

Freeman thanked the crowd of more than 400 people at the Irish Athletic Facility, including the university’s president, Rev. John Jenkins, director of athletics, Jack Swarbrick, his mother and father, his wife Joanna and their six children, and the marching band and cheerleaders of the Notre Dame.

But Freeman saved his biggest compliments for the more than 100 players in attendance who were stunned when Kelly, the school’s top winning coach, left Notre Dame last Monday night to accept a $95 million 10-year base contract to join LSU. to coach.

“You are exceptional thinkers,” Freeman said. “You never look for the easy way. Most of you never take short cuts. You are tireless workers and you strive for excellence in everything you do.”

Junior running back Kyren Williams said Notre Dame broadened its horizons by hiring Freeman, the second black head coach in the school’s history.

“For someone of color like me, it means everything,” Williams said. “We have a lot of diversity [on the team] and we are moving forward in this university … being able to accept more and differently.”

Williams was one of seven team captains to meet with Swarbrick last Tuesday afternoon after Kelly held a four-minute talk with the stunned team at 7 a.m. that day before driving away from campus and flying to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. . Williams and the other six — nose tackle Kurt Hinish, linebacker Drew White, center Jarrett Patterson, wide receiver Avery Davis, defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and safety Kyle Hamilton — told Swarbrick what they were looking for in a new coach.

“What they thought they understood was that they had built the best culture in college football,” Swarbrick said. “They also wanted me to know they had that culture. They built it. It belonged to them. And their message, worded clearly and convincingly, was Jack, don’t ruin this.

“The perspective that those seven captains offered me weighed heavily in coach Freeman’s favour,” continued Swarbrick. “She and I believe so strongly that Marcus is the perfect guardian of the very special culture that you, the student-athletes, have built.”

Father Jenkins, who was in Rome last week, met Freeman on Zoom and was also convinced.

“Marcus Freeman is clearly someone who influences young people by showing that he cares about them, gains their trust, inspires them and challenges them to do great things,” Jenkins said.

Graduates Hinish and White, roommates off the field and key members of Freeman’s aggressive defense — which has 40 sacks (sixth national), 15 interceptions (10th) and only allowed 18.2 points per game (ninth) — were pleased that Notre Dame remained in the house.

“I think that he [Swarbrick] was floored by our conviction,” White said. “We told him the next man was already in the building and ready for the job. He [Freeman] has a contagious energy to him. He brings young men together.”

“It was in the interest of this team,” Hinish said. “That’s how we felt from top to bottom. It’s nice to see the results we wanted. He [Freeman] cares more about you as a person than as a player.”

The players later met with Freeman to map out the rest of the semester, including final exams and then preparations for their encounter with the Cowboys.