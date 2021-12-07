Peng Shuai: ITF ‘Don’t Want To Punish Billion People’ By Suspending Chinese Tournaments





The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) announced an immediate suspension of all tournaments in China, including Hong Kong, in response to the Chinese tennis player’s shutdown in Beijing. Peng Shuai’s allegations of sexual abuse. The ITF – which organizes grand slam events, annual team competitions for men, women and mixed teams, and sanctions major tournaments – is facing calls to do the same.

Peng, one of China’s most recognizable sports stars, publicly accused a former top Communist Party official, Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, of coercing her into sex three years ago in his home in a since-deleted Nov. 2 social media post.

Peng was immediately muted by general censorship and disappeared from public view for over two weeks.

David Haggerty, president of the ITF said: BBC Sports that the governing body “stand[s] in support of all women’s rights,” adding that the ITF “continues to work behind the scenes and directly to resolve this.”

“But you have to remember that the ITF is the governing body of the sport worldwide, and one of the things we are responsible for is the development of the grassroots,” he said. “We don’t want to punish a billion people, so we will continue to host our junior events in the country and our senior events that are there for the time being,” he added. Last week, the ITF released a brief statement that: noted : “Our primary concern remains the well-being of Peng Shuai” and said the tennis star’s allegations “need to be addressed.” CNN has contacted the ITF for further comment. Who spoke to Peng Shuai? WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon said last week that while the WTA now knows where Peng is, he “had serious doubts that she is free, safe and not subject to censorship, coercion and intimidation.” The International Olympic Committee (IOC) says it has held two talks with Peng. According to the Olympic organization, IOC President Thomas Bach held a 30-minute video call with three-time Olympian Peng on Nov. 21, along with a Chinese sports official and an additional IOC representative. Last week, the IOC held a second meeting with Peng and said the Chinese tennis star “reaffirmed” that she was safe and sound given the “difficult situation” she finds herself in. On Thursday, a WTA spokeswoman told CNN she had received another email from Peng — the third email she says she has received from her. Citing a “confirmed source” in a Twitter post Thursday, Chinese state media-affiliated reporter Shen Shiwei said Shuai’s email “expressed her shock at the WTA’s unfair decision to suspend all tournaments in China.” “. In response to this latest email, a WTA spokeswoman said the organization stands by its decision to suspend tournaments in the country. Dick Pound, a longtime IOC member, recently told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that he “ suprised ” by the response to the video call between Peng and Bach in November. “Basically, a lot of people around the world wanted to see what happened to Peng Shuai and nobody was able to connect,” he said. “Only the IOC was able to do that, and there was a video call with Thomas Bach, an older Olympian, and two younger female IOC members. Nobody released the video because I think that aspect of it was private. “They found her in good health and in good spirits and they saw no evidence of incarceration or anything like that.” Pound added that he has not seen a recording of the video call, but is “simply relying on the combined judgment of the three IOC members who were on the call.” The Chinese authorities have not acknowledged Peng’s allegations against Zhang and there is no indication that an investigation is underway. Zhang has kept a low profile and has disappeared from public life since his retirement in 2018, and there is no public information about his current whereabouts. Before retiring as Deputy Prime Minister, Zhang headed a Chinese government working group for the Beijing Games. In that role, he inspected venues, visited athletes, unveiled official decals, and held meetings to coordinate preparatory work. Zhang had previously met with IOC President Bach at least once, with the two being photographed shaking hands together in the Chinese capital in 2016. It remains unclear whether Peng has reported her allegations to the police. At a press conference on Dec. 2, in response to a question about the WTA’s withdrawal, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry said: “China has always been vehemently opposed to any act that politicizes sports.”

CNN’s Ben Church and Aleks Klosok reported.

