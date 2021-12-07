Ice Hockey: No. 3 Denver East Silences No. 5 Fort Collins in Early Top 10 Battle





DENVER The Denver East hockey team learns a lot about itself at the start of the 2021-22 season. Denver East, currently ranked #3 in this week’s coaches poll, will be tested at the start of the schedule by some of the top Class 5A teams. That continued on Monday when the Angels staged No. 5 Fort Collins. The Angels put in a solid team performance to knock out the Lambkins 5-0 in Big Bear Ice Arena. “We thought we were the better team and wanted to win it more than them,” said senior striker and team captain Connor Hasse. “It’s important to come out strong and set the tone for the whole season.” Denver East (2-1) spread the wealth in Monday’s win, conceding one goal each from five different goalscorers. Jack Paterson struck first after forcing a turnover in the Fort Collins zone which he cashed in for an unassisted goal. That gave the Angels a 1-0 lead at the first break. The Angels kept it rolling in the second period on Hasse’s first-class snipe that accounted for his first goal of the year, then another from Nick Chadd. “It feels good to get the monkey off my back,” Hasse said of his first goal. “This is probably some of the best chemistry I’ve had in a team when I was here at East.” Denver East scored two more goals from Joe Capra and Ben Kluza respectively in the third period. All of this happened as goalkeeper Noel Friedman held Fort Collins scoreless and the shutout in the net. “All our lines went, our defense was great and our goalkeeper gave up nothing – it was beautiful,” said head coach John Kopperud. “They played great today.” Denver East has won back-to-back games after dropping the season opener to No. 2 Regis Jesuit in a close match with one goal. The Angels responded with a monstrous 9-0 win over Castle View before Monday’s win over Fort Collins. Next, the Angels will face their toughest test yet when they play the No. 1 Valor Christian on the road. The Eagles are the two-time defending state champions. “It’s a great character test for our team,” said Kopperud. “After two weeks we know exactly where we stand, and we like that so far.” Fort Collins suffered its first loss of the young season after scoring seven goals in each of its first two games. The Lambkins (2-1) will try to get back on track Friday night when they reach No. 4 Host Monarch.

