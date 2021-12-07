Top 3 Things We Learned From Bills vs. patriots





2. Red Zone Inefficiencies Resurface Despite the team’s ups and downs over the past seven weeks as they alternated between wins and losses, it looked like some of their red zone issues had been resolved. In their last three games, Buffalo’s offense had reached the end zone on 10 of their last 13 red zone possessions that came in their Monday night game with New England. But in a windy game at Orchard Park, Buffalo scored a single touchdown on four trips inside the Patriots’ 20-yard line, ultimately costing them the game. “I think it’s just the familiar subject of shooting ourselves in the foot at inopportune times. We just seem to be doing it at the absolute worst time. So for us there’s not a finger to point. asks team, there was enough they could have done to win, which we didn’t.” Buffalo’s special teams unit helped position the attack to reach the red zone, which was the only stage of the game where their opponent was given a takeaway and gave their attack superior field position against a special team unit leading the league in their own average drive-start and their opponents since week 7. The problem was the attack, although they reached the end zone, lost their rhythm and effectiveness when they got there. “We had opportunities,” McDermott said. “But you want to spin it, we had chances to win the game. If you’re in the red four times and you’re 1-for-4 and your average starting field position is basically your 40? That’s a problem.” Buffalo was successful on their maiden voyage when Siran Neal recovered a muffled punt from N’Keal Harry on the Patriots’ 14-yard line. The offense only took one play when Josh Allen knocked Gabriel Davis off the game for a 14-yard touchdown. That scoring game plus and the run after, the Bills pulled within a point of New England in the first half (8-7). After that, however, it was hard sledding. Only in the final phase of the third quarter would Buffalo reach the red zone again. On a 1st and 10th out of 20 by the Patriots, Zack Moss carried three yards. On 2nd-and-7, Allen’s pass appeared to have tipped at the line of scrimmage and failed to connect with Davis. The ensuing 3rd-and-7 fell incomplete as well and the Bills were lucky enough to give Tyler Bass a 35-yard try with the wind at their backs to get within a point for the second time in the game (11-10) while Bass converted . After a Patriots field goal to make it a four point game (14-10), Buffalo started their longest run of the game. Facing a 2nd and 7th of the Patriots’ 20, Allen hit Zack Moss who leaked into the left flat for a seven-yard gain. Dont’a Hightower was flagged for a tackle on Moss who set up the first goal of six. Zack Moss first goal without a win

2nd-and-goal Josh Allen resigned for a nine-yard loss

Third-and-goal from the 15-yard line Allen’s pass down the seam to Dawson Knox was released early before Knox got the necessary separation because the timing wasn’t right and the ball fell incompletely. McDermott then brought in Bas, whose 33-yard attempt in the wind straightened just to the right of the right. “We went backwards,” McDermott said. “Then you try to kick a field goal, we had a first goal on the six-yard line and we ended up going backwards.” The defense took the opportunity and forced a three-and-out for the offense to get the ball back and they methodically went into the red zone for their fourth chance in a one-score game. But in the end, Buffalo’s attack ended up further from the end zone. Allen improvised on a 2nd-and-4 on the New England 19 and scrambled five yards for a first down. 1st and 10th out of 14 Devin Singletary achieved a yard

2nd and 9th at the 13 Allen’s pass went next to and behind Stefon Diggs

3rd and 9th out of 13 Dawson Knox was flagged for a false start

3rd and 14th on 18 Allen rolled away from the pressure and his delivery to the end zone to Knox was interrupted by some handy cover from Adrian Phillips.

4th-and-14 on the 18 Allen’s pass to Gabriel Davis fell way short of the intended target and was knocked down by Myles Bryant near the end of the game. “Just sloppy football,” McDermott said. “I mean, you name it, pre-snap penalty, just no rhythm. No rhythm down there.” “I don’t know if we did as well as we wanted to,” said Allen, who was 15-30 and passed 145 yards and made a touchdown. “Again, you can’t take back plays. We understand that we have to play better, and we have to go out and perform and it starts with me.”

