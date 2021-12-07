India to host Denmark for next Davis Cup match in March 2022





India will have their first Davis Cup home game since February 2019 as they face Denmark in a World Group I match, scheduled for March 4-5 next year. India traveled to Finland (2021), Croatia (2020) and Kazakhstan (2019, draw Pakistan) for their last three ties. India hosted Italy at home in February 2019, losing 1-3 in Kolkata. Although Denmark has a singles player in Holger Rune (103), which ranks higher than all Indian players, it can still be considered a favorable draw for the hosts. It will be the first draw between the two countries since September 1984, when India won 3-2 in Aarhus.

The two teams didn’t clash much, as the only other time they played was in 1927, when Denmark whitewashed India 5-0 in the quarter-finals in Copenhagen. Thank God we have a home game after many draws. The last two games were tough for us, we played against Croatia that made it to the Davis Cup final. Then we played against Finland and everyone thought Finland was an easy team, which was not the case, India coach Zeeshan Ali told PTI. India is supposed to be a strong team on paper, but apart from Ramkumar Ramanathan who is 190 in the world, we don’t have anyone in the top-200 in singles. We haven’t had anyone in the top 100 for a long time. We were always underdogs, but we always had the players to do really well in Davis Cup, but right now we’re having a hard time, so whoever we play, it’s going to be a challenge, he said. Zeeshan believed that a lot would depend on which players will be available for the draw. The last time we didn’t have our number one player with us, Yuki was injured. If we have a full strength team, if Sumit is fit in March and Yuki is also available, we have a very good chance of beating Denmark in India, he said. Prajnesh Gunneswaran (215) has fallen out of the top 200 and Nagal, who recently took a hiatus due to a hip injury, is now in 218th place. Ramkumar re-entered the top-200 after recently winning a Challenger.

