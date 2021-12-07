Mitchell girls hockey opens season with many goals, wants to improve after third place last season





The Marlins, who have been practicing since early October, are already 4-0 and have no plans to slow down. In four games, Mitchell has scored 39 goals and conceded just seven, and experience probably has a lot to do with it. Everyone from the Marlins squad that finished third in the state tournament last year will return in 2021-22, and they will have two key contributors, Brooke Jarman and Kate Nash, for a full season in 2021-22 after joining the team midway through last season. team came. Jarman already has 14 goals and four assists this season. Nash and Kelsey Amick, the top scorers from a season ago, each have seven goals to go with three and nine assists respectively. In all, seven different Marlins have shot the puck past an opposing goalkeeper at least twice so far, and nine have at least two assists. Mitchell’s Kate Nash holds the puck during a girls’ hockey game against Brookings on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Mitchell Activities Center. (Marcus Traxler / Republic) In addition to the forward line that has led Mitchell to 199 shots in four games, coach Chris Tronnes expects a strong defensive core to be another strength and believes the depth of the varsity will only improve over the season. I’d like to roll all three lines in consistently to spare our legs a bit, but some of our younger girls are coming along, Tronnes said. I think it will be fine as the season goes on. In the net, Sadie Kludt saved 56 of 63 shots for a save rate of 0.889. The focus for the Marlins is to keep improving in preparation for what they hope will be another state tournament appearance. In each of the past three seasons, Mitchell has finished third in the state, with Aberdeen proving to be the hurdle the Marlins ran into at every opportunity. This season, however, Tronnes is optimistic about the teams’ ability to take that next step. I think they’re really aiming to beat the teams like Aberdeen and Sioux Falls, those teams that were close but not quite over the bump yet, Tronnes said. Hopefully we can make that happen this year. Mitchell’s Makenna Tronnes brings the puck-up ice during a girls hockey game against Brookings on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Mitchell Activity Center. (Marcus Traxler / Republic) While the Marlins have yet to be tested for a full game, there’s a chance to measure themselves against both programs when they conquer the ice again for three games in three days. Aberdeen comes to Mitchell on December 17 before the Marlins play in Sioux Falls on December 19. If the Marlins do well in those games, it will be a confidence boost early in the season. Regardless, the end goal remains to reach the state tournament and perform at a high level. There are some expectations for the team this year when we talk to people in the state, so hopefully they can deliver, and I think they will, said Tronnes.

