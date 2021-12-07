Pat Cummins, 47th Captain, England Cricket, Australia Cricket, Captain, Joe Root, Tim Paine, Steve Smith

Cummins’ increase from the pat to the Australian Test captain after the dramatic dismissal of Tim Paines immediately raised one key question.

Can a fast bowler be a successful captain?

Historically, captaincy has been the domain of the batsman.

Critics of a bowler’s suitability for the role have typically pointed to the grueling physical demands already placed on them.

Despite the concerns, Australia chose not to reinstate Steve Smith to the top job and instead named Australian crickets golden boy.

Cummins becomes the first bowler to hold the lane since Richie Benaud in 1963 and the first pace bowler since Ray Lindwall took the lead for a unique match in 1956.

He is the first pure pace bowler to ever be permanent captain of the Australian side in Test cricket’s 144 years.

Here, foxsports.com.au explains why fast bowling captains are so little in the game and how Pat Cummins can break the mold.

CUMMINS CAPTAINCY PERFORMERS

Fast bowling captains in Test cricket are rare. So rare that according to Cricinfo, of players who have led their country in 10 or more Tests, only 4.3 percent are true fast men.

The Pakistani great Wasim Akram was one of the few successful ones. He enjoyed what many would consider a successful stint at the helm, leading Pakistan in 25 games, winning 12 and drawing five.

He had an incredible cricketing brain when it came to bowling fast and could use that for his captaincy.

Australian cricket skipper Pat Cummins at The Gabba following his appointment as 47th Test Captain. Photo: Jerad Williams

Another whose record is piling up is Shaun Pollock.

The South African legend was an all-rounder but is said to have made the South African test team solely on his bowling abilities.

He led the squad for 26 Tests, winning a whopping 14 of those matches with a higher win percentage than famed South African captain Graeme Smith.

Pollock came from a family of cricketing legends and became one himself who spoke 103 wickets during his tenure as captain.

He averaged 32 with the bat over his 108 total matches and took 421 wickets at an average of 23.11.

Kapil Dev is another example of a somewhat successful fast bowling captain, who was voted India’s Cricketer of the Century in 2002, ahead of Sachin Tendulkar.

Between 1983 and 1987, Dev captained 34 friendlies with 22 draws.

He won just four games on his side and lost seven, but he is best remembered for leading India to victory at the 1983 World Cup.

However, Andrew Flintoff’s stint with the England skipper is an example of when things went wrong.

Although he is considered an all-rounder, his 11 games as captain have been said to be some of the worst of his career.

It’s the worst job I’ve ever had, Flintoff told the Sky Cricket Podcast in 2017.

You have the idea as a child, or when you play cricket, that the pinnacle will be England.

India when we pulled the series there was great but the 5-0 whitewash in Australia was so tough.

When I played well I found the captaincy easier because if I felt something needed to be done – runs, wickets etc – I could just do it myself.

But if you’re struggling for form, the work hits you hard. If you don’t feel like you’re contributing to the side, it’s hard to have conversations with your team because they might be thinking well, what are you doing?

The pressure is on another level. As a player I could go back to my room and take out at night, but as a captain it was always there.

Flintoff won just two games out of 11 in his captaincy, including the 5-0 whitewash in the 2006/07 Ashes series.

More recent test captains who bowl include Darren Sammy and Jason Holder, both of whom have led the West Indies since 2010.

While both were considered all-rounders, they also experienced the same struggles as Cummins on the field, having to manage their troops within overs.

The Captaincy Records

Shaun Pollock: 26 Matches 14 Wins, 5 Losses, 7 Draws, 53.84% W/P

Kapil Dev: 34 Matches 4 Wins, 7 Losses, 1 Draw, 22 Draws, 11.76% W/P

Wasim Akram: 25 Matches 12 Wins, 8 Losses, 5 Draws, 48% W/P

Andrew Flintoff: 11 Games 2 Wins, 7 Losses, 2 Draws, 18.18% W/P

Darren Sammy: 30 Matches 8 Wins, 12 Losses, 10 Draws, 26.66 W/P

Jason Holder: 37 Games 11 Wins, 21 Losses, 5 Draws, 29.72% W/P

WHAT DO THE EXPERTS SAY?

Before his official appointment on November 27, Cummins had been touted for years as a potential leader of the party, with initial suggestion that he could lead the team that came after the sandpaper gate in 2018.

Paine’s career was nearing its natural end, and the most recent sexting scandal nearly wiped out any chances of him ever hitting the baggy green again.

Pat Cummins becomes Australia's first bowling captain since Richie Benaud in 1963 (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Prior to Cummins’ appointment, Australian great Brett Lee said it was time to put Steve Smith back in charge after losing his captaincy in 2018.

I would go for Steven Smith. I think Steven Smith has earned his right to lead Australia again, Lee told foxsports.com.au.

Could Pat Cummins do it? 100 per cent he could do it and I think he did a good job because he has a great cricket brain, he has a really, really good image, he understands the basics of cricket.

But I don’t want to pressure Pat Cummins. Honestly, it’s too hard for a fast bowler.

If you’re right, that’s your three minutes to zoom out. You kind of watch the game and the field, of course, but you can swerve and get your mind fresh again to go back in and bowl another four overs in that spell.

So, it’s taxing on the body, taxing on the mind when you take care of yourself. If you have to take care of another 10 players, that’s a real, real tough job and that’s why Richie Benaud, the last bowler to do it for Australia, was a spinner.

Former test sealer Stuart Clark reflected on his own captaincy in 2010/11 for NSW, talking about the struggles of leading a team while concentrating on bowling.

As a captain, you’re in the game all the time, Clark said… The Watcher.

Normally you can relax, rest, have a drink. But you can’t sleep as a captain. You are the center of attention and make every decision right, so that you get tired physically and mentally. As a batter, you can park all that and focus on performing your playing role.

Then there’s the off-field stuff, solving minor problems, managing people, selection, being involved in every meeting, motivating, acting as a counselor. In Test Cricket there are also the media demands, savage in terms of the demands before each Test, on the flip, after play. In short, there is a lot going on.

I did it for a season [2010-11] when Simon Katich was gone and people like Pat, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were just coming through. But I think the cricketing part will take care of itself in some respects because Pat is lucky those guys are now senior players. Even a man like Alex Carey [set to make his debut as wicketkeeper] is 30 and has previously argued.

Fox cricket expert Kerry OKeeffe, however, cited Shaun Pollock’s successful stint at the helm for South Africa as a key reason Cummins could succeed.

People say, he’s a fast bowler. But if you look back, and one of the most successful Test captains, who is never mentioned, is South Africa’s Shaun Pollock, OKeeffe told The Back Page.

His win-loss ratio is incredible, but he took the new ball for South Africa, but also orchestrated victories.

And I see Pat Cummins doing something similar for Australia.

Cummins, meanwhile, has support across the ditch in counterpart James Anderson who has never gotten the top role in his 166 and counting Test matches.

There are many arguments as to why it would be good to have a bowler as a captain, but it’s just not meant to be, right? Anderson said to ABC news.

Captains like to look good at first glance and look like they are making all the field position changes and doing all the right things. But I’m all for it.

Pat Cummins will lead the Aussie side, with Steve Smith as his right-hand man. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

THE VERDICT

Cummins has been on his way to greatness since he came on the scene as an 18-year-old, taking an impressive seven wickets on his debut against South Africa.

Tension ruptures halted his Test career for six years, until he returned to Australia in 2017 for Indias tour.

Cummins has been a consistent figure on the Australian test team ever since, standing right in the middle of the 2018 ball mess scandal.

The 28-year-old is test cricket’s number one ranked ICC bowler by a decent margin with a 908 ranking, 68 points ahead of India’s second-placed Ravi Ashwin.

He is a huge presence on the Australian team and a figure that his teammates will follow, leading by example time and time again with huge spells in hot Australian summers.

It’s exactly this trait that makes former Test star Ed Cowan so appealing.

I’m excited about this, Cowan told me: The Tribune Cricket podcast.

It was probably a bit of pooh-pooh when the whole Sandpapergate story went down. I then called up Pat Cummins as captain.

I have no problem with him being a fast bowler and captain, for listeners of this podcast that is one of the big fallacies [that fast bowlers cant be captains].

He will be well supported. I’m excited by the person he is, the cricketer he is. I think he will lead by example on and off the field.

OKeeffe, meanwhile, believed that Cummins would be the ideal manager.

I would pick Pat Cummins because I think he is a leader, I think he can bring out the best in his team, he explained.

In general, I think the players respect him, he knows the way, hell shows the way to go and I think they will follow him.

And if nothing else, the old enemy feels the same.

Bowlers think a lot about the game, said James Anderson.

We now think of cricketers. I think Cummins would be good at it.

You can tell he leads the team brilliantly. He is a bowling attack leader and you can tell he has that ability so why not give him a chance?

Why not indeed.