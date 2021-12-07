Andreescu is out of Australian Open after mentally trying 2021 season





Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu has decided not to play at the Australian Open next month because she would like more time to recover physically and mentally. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ontario, announced the decision on social media Monday, noting that the many days of required quarantine for COVID-19 protocols and her grandmother’s health fears COVID-19 were both taking a huge toll. “The past two years have been very challenging for me for several reasons,” wrote the 2019 US Open winner. Andreescu said she spent “several weeks” in quarantine isolation, and her grandmother spent “several weeks” in ICU fighting the virus, “something that hit me really hard. “Many days I didn’t feel like myself, especially when training and/or playing matches. I felt like I was carrying the world on my shoulders.” Andreescu’s last tournament appearance was at Indian Wells in October, where she was the defending champion but was knocked out in the third round by Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit. The loss was her first in nine games at Indian Wells. “I want to give myself extra time to reset, recover and grow from this [as cliche as that sounds], and continue to inspire by doing charity work, giving back and working on myself because I know that by doing this I will come back stronger than ever,” she wrote. Andreescu recently wrote a children’s book Bibi’s Got Game about tennis, meditation and perseverance, which appeared on May 31, 2022. VIEW | Andreescu suffers loss in 3rd round at Indian Wells: Bianca Andreescu falls in 3rd round at Indian Wells Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ontario was unable to defend her title at Indian Wells as she lost her third round match to Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit 7-6(5), 6-3. 3:20 Andreescu was 19 when she capped off a breakthrough season by upsetting her idol, Serena Williams, in the US Open final two years ago. Shortly thereafter, Andreescu rose to a career-best No. 4 in the WTA rankings. But in October 2019, she tore the meniscus in her left knee and was away from the tour for about 15 months. Andreescu returned to action at the Australian Open this year, where Williams gave this assessment: “She has a bright future. She’s really young; quite incredibly mature. I’ve always said I think her light is bright. She really has a great game to stay on to win more Grand Slams.” Andreescu won her opening match in Melbourne and then lost in the second round. She finished 4-4 in Grand Slam tournaments in 2021, including a fourth-round run at the US Open and first-round exits at the French Open and Wimbledon. That was part of an overall 17-12 mark on this season’s no-titles tour, which puts her at number 46, entering 2022. She said in April that she had tested positive for COVID-19. In June she announced that she would no longer be coached by Sylvain Bruneau after four years of being together. What Andreescu left unclear on Monday was when she will be back on track.

