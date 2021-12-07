Tyler Stockton Named To AFCA 35 Under 35 List





WACO, Texas Ball State Defensive Coordinator Tyler Stockton was elected a member of the American Football Coaches Association’s 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute, the organization announced Monday. Stockton is one of only 35 to be recognized on the annual list of over 200 nominees. The AFCA 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute is a prestigious program aimed at identifying and developing outstanding future leaders in the football coaching profession. Selected participants are invited to attend the one-day institute with a curriculum of interactive lectures focused on topics specifically tailored to leadership in the coaching profession, ethics, influential responsibilities, career development and family balance. The second-youngest defensive coordinator in the FBS at age 31, Stockton has guidance on the defensive unit that helped create one of the highest sales margins in the country of plus-0.83. In the past eight games, Ball State had a plus-14 revenue margin. The defense has shown great discipline and technique as it is one of the lowest punished units in the country. The Cardinals are in the top 20 for fewest penalties and fewest penalty yards of any FBS program. The defense has averaged 32:58 per game, seventh in the country, and still has allowed less than 27 points per game. In the second half of this season’s conference games, Stockton’s group allowed just 9.1 points per half, which tops the MAC. Stockton led a defensive unit that produced a few selections across all conferences in safety this season Bryce Cosby (first team) and within linebacker Jaylin Thomas (second team). AFCA 2022 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute members receive an allowance to help with expenses incurred while attending the AFCA convention. They will be published in the bimonthly AFCA Magazine, the AFCA Insider’s weekly email burst and/or their articles and videos will be added to the AFCA Educational Library. In addition, participants will be placed on the AFCA Foundation Committee and become part of a prestigious network of emerging coaches in the profession, along with many other great benefits. To be eligible, applicants must have been born on or after January 1, 1987 and must currently serve as a high school head coach, two-year full-time assistant or college head coach, or NAIA/NCAA (all division) full-time assistant or head coach . Applicants were required to submit a resume, five references, and a 1,600-word article or five-minute live instructional video during the summer on an offensive, defensive, special teams, or position-specific topic of the applicant’s choice.

