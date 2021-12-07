University of Miami Billionaire Graduate Wants to Build New Football Stadium in Coral Gables





CORAL GABLES, Fla. A wealthy driver from the University of Miami pushes through his plan to build a new stadium near the school campus in Coral Gables. John Ruiz is the CEO of MSP Recovery. He is a Cuban American who grew up in Miami, attended the University of Miami and has three children graduating from UM. He is also a billionaire. Ruiz says he wants the Hurricanes football team to build a brand new stadium in Coral Gables. I feel like the university that had this swag has lost it over the years, Ruiz said. Ruiz posted the idea on social media and it quickly went viral. He has since formed a committee of well-connected South Floridaers to flesh out the plan, and their first proposal is to place it on the site where Coral Gables Senior High School currently stands while also upgrading the school. It’s very centrally located, Ruiz said. It’s not to take anything away from what’s there or its heritage, or to take the kids away, I love kids. I want to help children. Advertisement However, not everyone is convinced that it is a good idea. In fact, former Coral Gables mayor Raul Valdes-Fauli says he thinks there’s almost no chance it will work there or anywhere in the city, calling the idea stupid. We don’t want the stadium to be in the middle of Coral Gables with the traffic it’s going to generate, the noise it’s going to generate, and it should be in the middle of a residential area, Valdez-Fauli said. There are also several Gables High alumni and current families who have expressed concerns. But Diana Diaz, a Coral Gables High alumnus, parent and member of the Ruizs Committee, says their goal is not to cause unrest, but to help improve the school and the environment. This is about positively impacting the school and providing an asset to the sports facilities and outside activities that currently do not exist, Diaz said. If Ruiz has his way, the plan here would be to build a stadium for the Hurricanes as the centerpiece of a larger county-wide athletic facility, as well as turn Coral Gables High into a state-of-the-art school. Advertisement This is of course still at a very early stage and so far nothing has even been presented to the city. Late Monday afternoon, Coral Gables High sent out a statement on the school’s Twitter page.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.local10.com/news/local/2021/12/06/billionaire-university-of-miami-graduate-wants-to-build-new-football-stadium-in-coral-gables/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos