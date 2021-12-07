Tennis news: ATP Cup | Todd Woodbridge believes Novak Djokovic’s presence at the ATP Cup will secure Australian Open entry





Eighteen of the world’s top tennis players are coming to Sydney for the ATP Cup in January, including Novak Djokovic. At today’s launch, it was revealed that Djokovic had committed to the Australian Open warm-up, but Tennis Australia has yet to confirm whether the world’s number 1 will compete in the grand slam. Djokovic’s hopes of defending his Australian Open title remain shrouded in a cloud of uncertainty, with the Serb repeatedly refusing to disclose his vaccine status, despite the mandate being enforced for the Melbourne-based tournament. READ MORE: Injury strike for England with James Anderson excluded READ MORE: WA lashes out at Ashes Test blunt READ MORE: Lando Norris vaping at ‘stupid’ Formula 1 MELBOURNE, February 21, 2021 — Serbian Novak Djokovic returns during the men’s singles final between Serbian Novak Djokovic and Russian Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021. (Photo by Bai Xuefei /Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei via Getty Images) (Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images) Australian doubles legend Todd Woodbridge was delighted by the news, telling 2GB’s Wide World of Sports radio that Djokovic’s presence was a sure sign that he would compete in the Australian Open. “He had the choice to participate or not, so he put his name on the entry list and that means you have to believe he’s coming all summer,” said Woodbridge. “That’s good for tennis, for the fans of Novak they will be happy, and I think for the fans of Sydney too. “He knows all the government regulations about the vaccination, so that means, you would think, he’s on top of it unless he pulls something we don’t expect.” Sixteen countries with up to five representing players will participate in the third edition of the ATP Cup, with four groups announced at today’s launch. The winner of each group will qualify for the semi-finals. Top players Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev were named as headliners in their respective countries. Australia has qualified via a host wildcard with Alex De Minaur returning to lead the team. James Duckworth, Max Purcell, John Peers and Luke Saville round out the rest of the Australian side. The games will be played from New Years Day at Sydney Olympic Park, opposite Qudos Bank Arena and the Ken Rosewall Centre. For a daily dose of the best of the latest news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter at click here! Novak Djokovic hits $100 million club

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwos.nine.com.au/tennis/todd-woodbridge-believes-novak-djokovics-attendance-at-atp-cup-assures-australian-open-entry/ea06a047-c293-460d-b433-86c18f0380f1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos