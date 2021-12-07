NHL sees a wave of hard blows from Neal Pionk, Connor McDavid and Jason Spezza

Horrible. Screenshot: TSN

A few times a season, randomly, there’s a night when it feels like hockey players across the league are losing their minds. It’s like a beehive mentality, maybe when the banality of the regular season hits you or becomes too much to handle and they have to break out the only way they know how: trying to maim each other. Other players are the closest target to vent their frustration, to be honest.

Start in Winnipeg, where the worst chaos took place. Perhaps hockey always caters to the worst demographics, given the taste both have for vigilantes. That was the root of the Jets and Leafs madness. It started when Neal Pionk (Pionk is the sound you make when your dog steps on your balls), Rasmus Sandin hastily squeezed.

This is bad, and the competition really needs to punish these kinds of hits in the game more severely. First, because they can cause serious, career-changing injuries and two, if they don’t, players will take it into their own hands to pronounce the justice they thought they received. Players take kneeling very seriously because of the injuries they can cause. Whether Pionk intended this or not is irrelevant, even if the urge is to say he realized he was beaten to the middle and just reacted. It’s dangerous. It should be noted that Pionk was not even penalized for this, which was the immediate cause of the all-out attack that followed.

What would Jason Spezza be who decided he had to take matters into his own hands:

Somehow Spezza wasn’t punished for this either, though he’s personally heard for it, meaning hockey remains the only sport where you can be banned for more than five games for something the umpires on the ice completely ignored because they don’t have a backbone or just enjoy a place in first line up for a pitfight.

There’s nothing redeemable about what Spezza is doing here, and he should see at least 10 games for this. He waits until Pionk is as vulnerable as possible, doesn’t see him coming at all and then aims directly at the head. Yes, kneeling can cause ACL or MCL tears. Those can be repaired and life is pretty much the same after that. We can’t say the same for major head injuries. This is the epitome of chicken shit, how many Leafs fans and Don Cherry supporters are enjoying the repetition of this today. This is not standing up for a teammate. This is vigilante on the ice, a direct attempt not only to injure an opponent, but to do so in a drastic manner. How long will the NHL let this sort of thing go on?

Again, this wouldn’t have happened if the refs had taken care of this, instead they let players police itself, which always makes things worse. Pionk should have been given a big penalty, which should have been enough for the Leafs. By doing nothing at all, the umpires only infuriated the Leafs more and opened the door to murderous intentions of people like Spezza.

Curiously, this wasn’t the only controversy on the night, as the best player in the world, Connor McDavid, came into play against the Kings in Edmonton:

McDavid got the five minute penalty and misspellings for this (which Spezza and Pionk somehow avoided). Which doesn’t mean McDavid was treated unfairly. This hit was pointless and also dangerous. Adrian Kempe didn’t have the puck, stood in front of the glass, couldn’t protect himself and essentially McDavid just took a clear shot. McDavid may claim it was an accident, but we know the truth. Again, this can cause a head injury for no reason at all, other than McDavid felt like it.

Just another night in the NHL, where the slump gets violent at times so all these guys can feel it all during the endless slog of the 82 games.