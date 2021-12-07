Sports
NHL sees a wave of hard blows from Neal Pionk, Connor McDavid and Jason Spezza
A few times a season, randomly, there’s a night when it feels like hockey players across the league are losing their minds. It’s like a beehive mentality, maybe when the banality of the regular season hits you or becomes too much to handle and they have to break out the only way they know how: trying to maim each other. Other players are the closest target to vent their frustration, to be honest.
Start in Winnipeg, where the worst chaos took place. Perhaps hockey always caters to the worst demographics, given the taste both have for vigilantes. That was the root of the Jets and Leafs madness. It started when Neal Pionk (Pionk is the sound you make when your dog steps on your balls), Rasmus Sandin hastily squeezed.
This is bad, and the competition really needs to punish these kinds of hits in the game more severely. First, because they can cause serious, career-changing injuries and two, if they don’t, players will take it into their own hands to pronounce the justice they thought they received. Players take kneeling very seriously because of the injuries they can cause. Whether Pionk intended this or not is irrelevant, even if the urge is to say he realized he was beaten to the middle and just reacted. It’s dangerous. It should be noted that Pionk was not even penalized for this, which was the immediate cause of the all-out attack that followed.
What would Jason Spezza be who decided he had to take matters into his own hands:
G/O Media may receive a commission
43% discount
75″ TCL Mini LED TV
The TCL 6 series, normally $2,300, features a 4K QLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and access to thousands of apps on Google TV.
Somehow Spezza wasn’t punished for this either, though he’s personally heard for it, meaning hockey remains the only sport where you can be banned for more than five games for something the umpires on the ice completely ignored because they don’t have a backbone or just enjoy a place in first line up for a pitfight.
There’s nothing redeemable about what Spezza is doing here, and he should see at least 10 games for this. He waits until Pionk is as vulnerable as possible, doesn’t see him coming at all and then aims directly at the head. Yes, kneeling can cause ACL or MCL tears. Those can be repaired and life is pretty much the same after that. We can’t say the same for major head injuries. This is the epitome of chicken shit, how many Leafs fans and Don Cherry supporters are enjoying the repetition of this today. This is not standing up for a teammate. This is vigilante on the ice, a direct attempt not only to injure an opponent, but to do so in a drastic manner. How long will the NHL let this sort of thing go on?
Again, this wouldn’t have happened if the refs had taken care of this, instead they let players police itself, which always makes things worse. Pionk should have been given a big penalty, which should have been enough for the Leafs. By doing nothing at all, the umpires only infuriated the Leafs more and opened the door to murderous intentions of people like Spezza.
Curiously, this wasn’t the only controversy on the night, as the best player in the world, Connor McDavid, came into play against the Kings in Edmonton:
McDavid got the five minute penalty and misspellings for this (which Spezza and Pionk somehow avoided). Which doesn’t mean McDavid was treated unfairly. This hit was pointless and also dangerous. Adrian Kempe didn’t have the puck, stood in front of the glass, couldn’t protect himself and essentially McDavid just took a clear shot. McDavid may claim it was an accident, but we know the truth. Again, this can cause a head injury for no reason at all, other than McDavid felt like it.
Just another night in the NHL, where the slump gets violent at times so all these guys can feel it all during the endless slog of the 82 games.
Sources
2/ https://deadspin.com/the-hockey-men-were-at-it-again-last-night-1848168098
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]