Musical seats at the top of Division 1 Portsmouth Table Tennis League round-up





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.7031%"/> Dave Woodacre (left) and Richard Billings helped Soberton A to victory in their final game in the Portsmouth Table Tennis League Earlier in the season, Generation Platinum defeated Soberton A 8-2 before the latter defeated Cowplain Cocktails 6-4. Now Cowplain has crushed Platinum 9-1. Platinum and Cocktails are now equal on points with the same ratio of won to lost rubbers. In addition to the congestion, Soberton is also on a par with those two. Platinum started off well when Mike Cooksley defeated John Taylor in straight sets, but it was Cocktails all the way after that with Roger Winkworth and Paul May scoring maximums in a match without a single five-setter. Register to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Soberton defeated Phoenix Satellites 6-4, aided by another hat-trick from No. 1 ranked player Dave Woodacre, assisted by Richard Billings (2). Soberton sealed the win by keeping their seasonal undefeated doubles going. Satellites responded via Neil Lockton (2), but Duncan Poole and Andy Tiller were only able to add one by beating Robin Plunkett. Callum Shipps hat-trick helped Emsworth Eagles beat Generation Rhodium 7-3, backed by Steve Long (2) and Paul Fitzgerald. Kieran Wells (2) and Tim Currass answered. Keith Dickenson treble helped Generation Iridium beat struggling Knowle Valiant 7-3. Pete Grubb responded by beating Cristian Fetcu and Graeme Smith. Knowle Rovers crushed the two-man bottom of Cowplain Alexandra 10-0 with their lineup of Alan Baldwin, Kevin Smith and Trevor Farrow. Chris Corner was knocked out by Baldwin in five sets. League-leader Portsmouth Red defeated Soberton 7-3 in Division 2, a six five-set match. Billy Blades was man of the match with a hat-trick, while Tony Nelson answered by beating Dave Wiles and Alan Saadeh. Second seeded Knowle Tenacity defeated Sporting St Clares 6-4 thanks to John Cooper (3), Tony Emberson (2) and doubles. Trevor Dodd (2), Dave Morgan and Patrick Gemmell answered. Malcolm Deacons’ hat-trick helped Emsworth Oysters off goal with a draw against Phoenix Pluto, for whom Roger Fearn and James Thomas won braces. In a mid-table battle, Portsmouth defeated Cherry Phoenix Saturn 6-4 with a treble by Oliver Matthews and a double by Alfred Matthew. Richard Stone (2), Paul Russell and Jordi Wiesner answered. Portsmouth Cobalt tied the score with Cowplain Yellow after a 7-3 win thanks to Adrian Wong (3), Francis Yeong (2) and Stan Marlow. Pete Newman (2) and Eric Ribovic answered. Division 3 leaders Emsworth Cygnets crushed mid-table Phoenix Jupiter 10-0 with their combination of Sam Yu, Matt Dennison and Amy Jones Second seeded Generation Gold defeated Emsworth Bluebell Pirates 8-2 thanks to Julian Sheldon (3), Jack Warwick (2) and William Jayne (2). Bob Shaws maxed out helping third-seeded Cowplain Magenta Portsmouth beat Azure 7-3 with Eric Palacz answering with wins against Mike Lee and Fred Dowding. Andrew Summers maximum helped Eastoke Leopards to beat Soberton C 8-2. Roy Munday answered Gary Bannister and Matthew Saunders. Cowplain Crimson caned rock bottom Cowplain Emerald 9-1 with triples from Jerry Wilson and Heather George. Derek Wilson only lost to John Amey. Curated by Robin Plunkett

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/sport/other-sport/musical-chairs-at-the-top-of-division-1-portsmouth-table-tennis-league-round-up-3485110 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos