No. 16 USC Men’s Basketball Opens 3-Game Homestand Hosting Eastern Kentucky Tuesday

Basketball Men | 06 Dec 2021

The no. 16/no. 15 USC Trojans (8-0, 2-0) kick off with a three-game homestand on December 7 at 7 p.m. by hosting Eastern Kentucky (5-4) at the Galen Center. Network with JB Long and Don MacLean calling the action. USC will start the season 8-0 for the first time since 2017, when USC opened the campaign 14-0. The Trojans are one of 12 undefeated teams still playing in college basketball. USC debuts this week at No. 7 on the NET, the main ranking used for NCAA tournament selection and placement.

WINNING WAYS –USC had a 47-17 record for the past two seasons, ranking third among all schools in the six power basketball conferences (ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, AAC, and the Pac-12). The Trojans went down 25-8 in the 2020-21 season, winning 20 or more games in five of the last six seasons under Andy Enfield . Last season’s 25 wins tied for second most in school history, one behind USC’s record of 26 wins in 2017 (26-10). USC’s 134 wins over the past six seasons have tied for 15th among all Power 6 conference schools.

EASTERN KENTUCKY VIEW — Eastern Kentucky colonels (5-4) face heavy road losses in succession in West Virginia (80-77) on November 26, in Radford (88-75) on November 28 and in Western Kentucky (85-80) on Dec 4. EKU has three players with a double-digit average score, led by forwards Jannson Williams (13.1 ppg) and Michael Moreno (13.1 ppg). The Colonels have hit 13 or more three-pointers in seven of their first nine games and the best 18 of the season at WKU on December 4. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

TROJANS SHOW GRIT IN ROAD WIN ON WSU — Chevez Goodwin completed a three-point game with 16 seconds left to lead USC to a hard-fought 63-61 win over Washington State on Dec. 4 in his Pac-12 road opener. There were seven head changes and seven draws in the game. after a Isaiah Mobley three-pointer tied the game to 54 with just over 4 minutes to go, the Trojans and Cougars exchanged two-point baskets for a Drew Peterson turnaround jumper put USC at 60-58 with 51 seconds left. WSU’s TJ Bamba then hit a three-pointer with 35 seconds to go for a 61-60 lead, earning Goodwin’s heroism. Max Agbonk polo blocked Noah Williams’ shot with 6 seconds left, and after a missed FT from Josh Morgan, Williams’ well-defended forced shot fell short on the buzzer. It was USC’s 11th consecutive win against WSU. Goodwin led USC by 14 points and Peterson added 13. USC trailed 32-30 at halftime, trailing halftime for the first time this season.

LONG BEACH IS ON DECK — Long Beach State (2-6) hosts Bethesda on December 8 before they face USC at the Galen Center on December 12 at 2 p.m. LBSU comes off a heavy home loss to LMU on December 4 with a score of 77-74 . Three LBSU players are in the double-digit points average, led by guard Joel Murray with 17.0 points per game. USC is 10-6 all-time against Long Beach State, winning the last meeting 87-76 on December 15, 2019.

BIG MEN, BIG FIGURES — Big men Isaiah Mobley and Chevez Goodwin have been at the forefront of USC’s success so far this season. Mobley averages just short of a double-double with 12.9 points per game and a team-high 9.1 rebounds per game. He currently ranks 37th in the country in rebounds per game. Goodwin is the Trojans’ third leading scorer with 12.4 points per game and second on the team with 7.1 rebounds per game. Goodwin’s 65.6 shot rate is the best among USC players with at least five shots. He also ranks third among Pac-12 players in shooting percentage. Mobley is second and Goodwin seventh among Pac-12 players in rebounds per game.

I AM YOUR BOOGIE MAN — Memphis transfer Boogie Ellis was one of USC’s top two scorers in six of eight games this season, averaging 14.0 points per game for the team. Ellis leads the Trojans in three-pointers scored (13), is second in minutes played (240), tied for second in steals (7) and third in free throws (13). The junior guard has started all eight games for USC this season and has scored at least 17 points in five of them. Ellis averaged 10.2 points per game and was the AAC co-Sixth Man of the Year in Memphis last season.

PROTECT AND SERVE — The Trojans have 127 assists and 71 turnovers this season, for a 1.79 assist-to-sales ratio, the fifth in the country. USC’s 8.9 sales per game are the sixth fewest among Division I teams.

THE MAGICAL BRAND — With its 63-61 win in Washington State on Dec. 4, USC is now 95-5 in its last 100 games, while the opposition remained below 70 points, dating February 28, 2015. USC has 30 of its last 44 opponents to under 70 points dating from the 2019-20 season.

HAVE A DEFENSIVE POWER — USC held WSU at 37.9 percent on Dec. 4 and has kept each of its opponents at less than 40 percent shooting this season. For the season, USC held the opposition to 35.2 percent shooting, which ranks fifth in the country. Despite WSU being able to hit an opponent-high 40.0 percent from three-point range, USC has held the opposition to a 28.2 shooting rate from outside the arc.