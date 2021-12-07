Sports
No. 16 USC Men’s Basketball Opens 3-Game Homestand Hosting Eastern Kentucky Tuesday
Basketball Men | 06 Dec 2021
The no. 16/no. 15 USC Trojans (8-0, 2-0) kick off with a three-game homestand on December 7 at 7 p.m. by hosting Eastern Kentucky (5-4) at the Galen Center. Network with JB Long and Don MacLean calling the action. USC will start the season 8-0 for the first time since 2017, when USC opened the campaign 14-0. The Trojans are one of 12 undefeated teams still playing in college basketball. USC debuts this week at No. 7 on the NET, the main ranking used for NCAA tournament selection and placement.
WINNING WAYS –USC had a 47-17 record for the past two seasons, ranking third among all schools in the six power basketball conferences (ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, AAC, and the Pac-12). The Trojans went down 25-8 in the 2020-21 season, winning 20 or more games in five of the last six seasons under Andy Enfield. Last season’s 25 wins tied for second most in school history, one behind USC’s record of 26 wins in 2017 (26-10). USC’s 134 wins over the past six seasons have tied for 15th among all Power 6 conference schools.
EASTERN KENTUCKY VIEW — Eastern Kentucky colonels (5-4) face heavy road losses in succession in West Virginia (80-77) on November 26, in Radford (88-75) on November 28 and in Western Kentucky (85-80) on Dec 4. EKU has three players with a double-digit average score, led by forwards Jannson Williams (13.1 ppg) and Michael Moreno (13.1 ppg). The Colonels have hit 13 or more three-pointers in seven of their first nine games and the best 18 of the season at WKU on December 4. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
TROJANS SHOW GRIT IN ROAD WIN ON WSU — Chevez Goodwin completed a three-point game with 16 seconds left to lead USC to a hard-fought 63-61 win over Washington State on Dec. 4 in his Pac-12 road opener. There were seven head changes and seven draws in the game. after a Isaiah Mobley three-pointer tied the game to 54 with just over 4 minutes to go, the Trojans and Cougars exchanged two-point baskets for a Drew Peterson turnaround jumper put USC at 60-58 with 51 seconds left. WSU’s TJ Bamba then hit a three-pointer with 35 seconds to go for a 61-60 lead, earning Goodwin’s heroism. Max Agbonk polo blocked Noah Williams’ shot with 6 seconds left, and after a missed FT from Josh Morgan, Williams’ well-defended forced shot fell short on the buzzer. It was USC’s 11th consecutive win against WSU. Goodwin led USC by 14 points and Peterson added 13. USC trailed 32-30 at halftime, trailing halftime for the first time this season.
LONG BEACH IS ON DECK — Long Beach State (2-6) hosts Bethesda on December 8 before they face USC at the Galen Center on December 12 at 2 p.m. LBSU comes off a heavy home loss to LMU on December 4 with a score of 77-74 . Three LBSU players are in the double-digit points average, led by guard Joel Murray with 17.0 points per game. USC is 10-6 all-time against Long Beach State, winning the last meeting 87-76 on December 15, 2019.
BIG MEN, BIG FIGURES — Big men Isaiah Mobley and Chevez Goodwin have been at the forefront of USC’s success so far this season. Mobley averages just short of a double-double with 12.9 points per game and a team-high 9.1 rebounds per game. He currently ranks 37th in the country in rebounds per game. Goodwin is the Trojans’ third leading scorer with 12.4 points per game and second on the team with 7.1 rebounds per game. Goodwin’s 65.6 shot rate is the best among USC players with at least five shots. He also ranks third among Pac-12 players in shooting percentage. Mobley is second and Goodwin seventh among Pac-12 players in rebounds per game.
I AM YOUR BOOGIE MAN — Memphis transfer Boogie Ellis was one of USC’s top two scorers in six of eight games this season, averaging 14.0 points per game for the team. Ellis leads the Trojans in three-pointers scored (13), is second in minutes played (240), tied for second in steals (7) and third in free throws (13). The junior guard has started all eight games for USC this season and has scored at least 17 points in five of them. Ellis averaged 10.2 points per game and was the AAC co-Sixth Man of the Year in Memphis last season.
PROTECT AND SERVE — The Trojans have 127 assists and 71 turnovers this season, for a 1.79 assist-to-sales ratio, the fifth in the country. USC’s 8.9 sales per game are the sixth fewest among Division I teams.
THE MAGICAL BRAND — With its 63-61 win in Washington State on Dec. 4, USC is now 95-5 in its last 100 games, while the opposition remained below 70 points, dating February 28, 2015. USC has 30 of its last 44 opponents to under 70 points dating from the 2019-20 season.
HAVE A DEFENSIVE POWER — USC held WSU at 37.9 percent on Dec. 4 and has kept each of its opponents at less than 40 percent shooting this season. For the season, USC held the opposition to 35.2 percent shooting, which ranks fifth in the country. Despite WSU being able to hit an opponent-high 40.0 percent from three-point range, USC has held the opposition to a 28.2 shooting rate from outside the arc.
Sources
2/ https://usctrojans.com/news/2021/12/6/no-16-usc-mens-basketball-opens-3-game-homestand-hosting-eku-tuesday
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]