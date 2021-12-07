Cricket: England’s Anderson out of Ashes Test as Cummins warns Australia ‘hard to beat’, sports news and top stories





BRISBANE (AFP) – Bowling great Jimmy Anderson was kept out of the England squad for the first Ashes test on Tuesday (Dec. 7) as Pat Cummins warned his Australian side bragging about some of “the greats of all time” would be hard to beat would be. The home team head to the Ashes opener in Brisbane on Wednesday to defend the sacred urn and with their arch-rivals who have a dismal record in Australia, losing nine of their last 10 Tests. The task for Joe Root’s side was made more difficult on the eve of the Ashes when veteran Anderson – Test cricket’s most prolific fast bowler with 632 wickets – was not named in England’s 12-man match roster for the opening game at the Gabba. Anderson was not at risk after reportedly suffering a minor calf problem, although England gave no reason for his failure. But wicketkeeper Jos Buttler told the BBC: “Jimmy isn’t going to play, but he’s fit. It’s just a precaution.” England are keen to manage the 39-year-old’s workload for what will be a grueling five-game streak, with the second Test starting in Adelaide in just nine days. That will be a day-night match with a pink ball, with conditions expected to be more favorable for Anderson’s swing bowling. His absence has forced England to pick four bowlers from Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach to form the attack alongside returning all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has barely played since July. England were already without injured pacemakers Jofra Archer, who is recovering from an elbow injury, and Olly Stone who has had back surgery. A decision on whether to include spinner Leach or an all-seam attack will be made after one last look at the Gabba wicket before the toss on Wednesday morning. “Obviously he’s a great player and it’s a shame he won’t be here tomorrow, but it won’t change what we’re going to do,” Anderson’s new Australian captain Cummins said. Cummins, who took charge when Tim Paine retired over a texting scandal, nominated Root, the world’s No. 1 test batsman, as the top wicket for Australia. “He’s going to be on top there as the biggest wicket, he’s had a really good last 12 months or so, but I wouldn’t necessarily say he’s going to make it or break it for them,” he said. Cummins did suggest England could compete against an Australian side that includes superstar batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner and bowling giants Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon. “I look around our team and we have a pretty special side,” he said, although Australia hasn’t played a test since January due to Covid. “We have some of the all-time greats of Australian cricket in our dressing room and if most of them click we will be a pretty tough team to beat.

