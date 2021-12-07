chief vs. Broncos Final Score, Results: KC’s Patrick Mahomes Remains Unbeaten vs. Denver after ‘SNF’ win

Patrick Mahomes remains undefeated against the Broncos after the Chiefs win 22-9 over their AFC West rival on ‘Sunday Night Football’. He is 8-0 against Denver.

The Chiefs’ two touchdowns came from players who don’t see the end zone regularly. Mahomes rushed 10 yards for the game’s first score in the first quarter; safety Daniel Sorenson intercepted a pass from Teddy Bridgewater and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Broncos running back Javonte Williams shone on Sunday night. Helped the Broncos rush with 102 yards on 23 carries and had a team-high six catches for 76 yards and the Broncos’ only touchdown.

The Broncos took most of the second quarter with a 20-play drive that lasted 11 minutes, 9 seconds, but they ended up scoring nil after failing to convert from fourth behind. According to Stathead, the drive represents the second most played drive in a drive that has finished at zero since 2000.

The Chiefs (8-4) remain at the top of the AFC West standings, while the Broncos (6-6) fall in last place. The teams will meet again in week 18 in Denver.

Sporting News followed live score updates and highlights from Chiefs vs. Broncos on “Sunday Night Football”. Read below for the full results from the NFL Week 13 game.

chief vs. Broncos Score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 f chiefs 10 0 3 9 22 Broncos 0 3 0 6 9

chief vs. Broncos Live Updates, Highlights From ‘Sunday Night Football’

(All Eastern.)

FINAL: Chiefs 22, Broncos 9

11:14 pm Bridgewater can’t convert on the Broncos’ fourth deficit.

11:10 p.m. Jeudy catches a 19-meter pass for a Broncos first on their own 40-meter line.

11:07 PM The Chiefs have no response to the Broncos’ touchdown, and they kick the ball.

10:56 PM TOUCHDOWN, BRONCOS. Williams scores the first Broncos touchdown of the game from fourth behind. The Broncos fail to make the 2-point conversion. Chiefs 22, Broncos 9.

10:52 PM Mike Boone brings the Broncos into Chiefs territory with a 19-yard gain. Boone continues this game with a 16-yard win to place the Broncos on the Chiefs’ 16-yard line.

10:43 PM TOUCHDOWN, BUYERS. Daniel Sorenson intercepts the ball at the Chiefs’ 27-yard line and rushes into the end zone for a 77-yard Chiefs touchdown. Butker’s extra point is not good. Chiefs 22, Broncos 3.

10:39 PM Javonte Williams comes down first after running nine meters. The Broncosare on their own 42-yard line.

10:34 PM FIELD GOAL, CHIEFS. The Chiefs can’t get a first down after their fumble, but Butker scores a 26-yard field goal. Chiefs 16, Broncos 3.

Third Quarter End: Chiefs 13, Broncos 3

10:28 PM FUMBLE. Diontae Spencer tried to catch the Chiefs punt, but the ball was knocked out of his hands. Byron Pringle recovered the ball at the Broncos’ 16-yard line for a fumble by the Chiefs.

10:27 PM The Chiefs don’t come down first on 3rd-&-16. They punt the ball back to the Broncos.

22:22 INTERCEPT. Juan Thornhill picks Bridgewater at the Chiefs 36-yard line. Thornhill ran to the Chiefs’ 48-foot line. Anthony Hitchens was flagged for an illegal block on the blindside during the game, so 15 yards are added to the Chiefs’ fielding position.

10:14 PM FIELD GOAL, CHIEFS. Butker scores a field goal from 45 yards. Chiefs 13, Broncos 3.

10:11 PM Darrel Williams advanced 38 yards to put the Chiefs on the Broncos’ 30-yard line. This is the longest running time of the game.

10:09 PM Kelce takes a first loss for the Chiefs after a 14-meter pass from Mahomes. They are on their own 38-yard line.

10:07 PM The Broncos can’t get anything done on their ride if they go three-and-out.

22:01 INTERCEPT. Mahomes’ pass was intended for Hill, but was picked by Patrick Surtain II at the Broncos’ 21-yard line.

9:58 pm Mecole Hardman advances 12 yards for a Chiefs first down.

Rest: Chiefs 10, Broncos 3

9:40 PM The Chiefs’ drive lasts less than a minute after they turn twenty-three. They punt with 16 seconds left on the half.

9:33 pm The Broncos go down for fourth again. It’s their 20th game of the 11-minute ride. The Chiefs eventually stopped the Broncos at the Chiefs’ 9-yard line.

9:25 PM Tyrann Mathieu chased Bridgewater on 3rd-&-7. The Broncos decide to go down for the fourth again, and they get it again. Sutton caught the 10-yard pass for the first down.

9:22 p.m. The Chiefs hold back the Broncos on 3rd-&-1. But Bridgewater and the Broncos decided to go down for fourth. Bridgewater rushed in for the first down.

9:16 p.m. The Chiefs don’t make it to midfield, so the Broncos get the ball back.

9:13 pm The Broncos challenged whether a drop made by Travis Kelce and then picked up by Justin Simmons would be a fumble and recovery. After review it was ruled as an incomplete pass.

9:04 PM FIELD GOAL, BRONCOS. Brandon McManus puts the Broncos on the board after scoring a 42-yard field goal attempt. Chiefs 10, Broncos 3.

9:02 p.m. Courtland Sutton was flagged for offensive pass interference, adding 10 yards to the Broncos’ first down attempt. In the next play, Bridgewater was flagged for intentional ground, adding another 10 yards. The Broncos are now at 2nd-&-30.

First Quarter End: Chiefs 10, Broncos 0

8:57 pm Bridgewater escapes a bag and runs down nine meters before the first.

8:53 PM Jerry Jeudy catches a pass from Bridgewater for a 36-yard gain and the Broncos’ first loss. They are located on the 39-meter line of the Chiefs.

8:49 PM FIELD GOAL, CHIEFS. Harrison Butker scores a 56-yard field goal to extend the Chiefs’ lead. It was Butker’s fifth 50-plus-yard field goal of the season, setting the new franchise record for most 50-plus-yard field goals in a single season. Chiefs 10, Broncos 0.

8:45 pm Edwards-Helaire advanced 29 yards thanks to the Chiefs defense clearing a path for him. The Chiefs are on the 46 meter long line of the Broncos.

8:41 PM The Broncos go three-and-out again.

8:34 PM TOUCHDOWN, CIEFS. Patrick Mahomes runs 10 yards to the goal line to get the Chiefs on the board. Chiefs 7, Broncos 0.

8:32 pm Tyreek Hill gets the Chiefs’ fourth first off the drive by moving forward 13 yards. They are now on the 24-meter line of the Broncos.

8:26 pm Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs for a first down, the first of the game. The Chiefs are on their own 38-yard line.

8:25 PM Melvin Ingram and Willie Gay fire Teddy Bridgewater to force the Broncos to go three-and-out on their first ride.

DE/LB Melvin Ingram and LB Willie Gay went together for the 3rd down bag. It’s Ingram’s first discharge since joining the Chiefs. For Gay it is his first loot of the season, he now owns 1.5 for his career. Chiefs Communication (@ChiefsPR) December 6, 2021

8:22 PM The game begins with the Broncos receiving the ball first. NBC reports that the wind is 19 mph and would only increase during the night.

chief vs. Broncos start time

Date: Sunday 5 December

Sunday 5 December Time: 20:20 ET

chief vs. Broncos start at 8:20 PM. E.T. at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. All ‘Sunday Night Football’ games in 2021 are scheduled to start at 8:20 PM. ET.

How To Watch Sunday Night Football

TV channel: NBC

NBC Live Streams: Peacock, fuboTV

chief vs. Broncos airs on NBC with announcers Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth on the call and Michele Tafoya on the sidelines.

You can also stream “SundayNight Football” live online with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial .

