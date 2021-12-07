Sports Minister Martin Pakula says Victoria’s case for a fifth Ashes Test is undeniable





Melbournes sporting district could become the center of world sport in mid-January after the Victorian Government declared the case for the fifth Ashes Test to be played at MCG as a definite. Cricket Australia has opened a tender procedure, with Melbourne preferring to tip Hobart and Sydney for the test, which is scheduled for January 14-18, after deciding to move it from Perth due to pandemic restrictions. The timing of the match – which Cricket Australia has declared should be a day-night game – means the last two days of the Ashes series between Australia and England would overlap with the first two days of the Australian Open, creating a sports festival in the district. The Victorian government uses the MCG’s capacity as a selling point. Credit:Christopher Hopkins Victorian Minister for Sport, Tourism and Major Events, Martin Pakula, said: The age the states case for holding both the traditional Boxing Day Test and a historic day-night meeting was undeniable.

Loading He said the MCG’s 100,000 capacity made it impossible for other states to match Victoria in a commercial sense, with Melbourne’s sports fans sure to show up. We have the chance to play a day-night test for the first time on the sacred turf of the MCG and it will be an ash test to boot, Pakula said. For the players, both the Australians and the touring England team, the chance to play a daytime Ashes Test at the G is something we don’t think they want to pass up. Whatever level you look at this at, and especially given that the MCG has had a rest after the Boxing Day Test, the case for playing this match in the MCG is very strong, and we hope Cricket Australia will see things on the same level. way.

