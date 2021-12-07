2021 Indiana Mr. Football award winners determined by IFCA vote





The Indiana Football Coaches Association voted for the winners of the Mr. Football position award. These are the nine nominees for Indy Star Mr. Football, which can be voted on for coaches at least until the end of the weekend. The field of participants will be reduced and the finalists will be announced next week. Insider:Closing the 2021 football season with 21 thoughts Insider:Did the weekend of the state finals Mr. Football race clouded or provided clarity? The winners of the Mr. Football Position Prize: Wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., Lawrence North The Indiana recruiting caught 43 passes for 702 yards and seven touchdowns as the oldest to lead the Wildcats to their first sectional championship in 31 years. Cooper finished his career with 132 receptions for 2,856 yards and 24 TDs. Tight ending Maxwell Sullivan, Whiteland Sullivan, a 6-5, 240-pound Ball State commit, was a big part of Whiteland’s success as a blocker in a run-based offense that averaged 265.4 rushing yards per game. Sullivan also caught four passes for 60 yards, including three for TDs. Sullivan also had 43 tackles and three sacks on defense as an outside linebacker. He caught eight TD passes in the past two seasons. Attacking line Ashton Craig, Lawrenceburg The 6-5, 285-pound Notre Dame commit is one of the top offensive lines in the Midwest, helping Lawrenceburg to an 11-2 record and sectional title. The Tigers nearly knocked out eventual state champion Gibson Southern in the region, falling 31-29 on a last-second field goal. Craig was a big part of an offense averaging 407 yards per game. quarterback Brady Allen, Gibson Southern The Purdue recruit led Gibson Southern to a Class 3A state championship and a 14-1 senior record, completing 68.7% of his passes for 4,253 yards and 58 touchdowns with six interceptions. Allen also rushed for 266 yards and six TDs. For his career, he passed for 11,918 yards and set a state career record with 149 passing TDs. doyel:Who the hell is Brady Allen? You should know, because hell is doing big things at Purdue. run back Micah Hauser, Westfield Hauser was a two-way standout, rushing for 1,280 and 26 TDs as a senior for the class 6A is runner-up. He also had 13 catches for 123 yards and two TDs. Hauser finished his season with 132 tackles on defense with three interceptions and two caused fumbles. For his career, he rushed for 2,837 yards and 45 TDs and caught 47 passes for 455 yards and five TDs. He had 339 career tackles and seven interceptions. kicker/punter Ben Gomez, Cathedral Gomez had a big senior season, going 18-for-23 on field goals from 45 yards. Gomez hit 60-for-61 on his extra-point attempts and also had 54 touchbacks on his 93 kickoffs. He also did the punting duties, averaging 36.6 yards per point. Gomez went 29-for-36 on field goals in his two seasons as a starting kicker for the back-to-back Class 5A state champions. Defense Line Caden Curry, Center Grove Curry, who is considering Alabama, Clemson, Indiana, Ohio State and Oregon, had 65 tackles, including 24 for a loss, and seven sacks for the Class 6A state champions. Curry also ran for three touchdowns and caught two TD passes as a senior. He collected 290 tackles for his career, including 83 for a loss and 28 sacks. Curry helped Center Grove to consecutive 6A titles and a record 28-0 over the past two seasons. doyel:You have to see the defensive end of Center Grove Caden Curry to believe it linebacker Domanick Moon, Fort Wayne Snider The 6-2, 220-pound Moon, a Purdue commit, led Snider to an 8-2 season as he made 86 tackles, including eight for a loss. Moon was a member of the Indiana Football Coaches Association Top-50 all-state team as a junior. Defensive Back Jake Pasch, Lutheran pasch helped Lutheran to a Class A state championship as a senior as he led the team with 149 tackles, including 13 for a loss, and had two interceptions and two caused fumbles. Pasch was also key to the Saints’ success on offense, as he finished with 34 receptions for 705 yards and eight TDs and rushed for 211 yards and four TDs. He also returned two kicks for scores. Call Star reporter Kyle Nedden at (317) 444-6649.

