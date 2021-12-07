International Tennis Federation (ITF) will not punish China for Peng Shuai, WTA, ATP, where is Peng Shuai, tennis news





The International Tennis Federation says it will not follow the lead of the WTA by withdrawing from China over a missing tennis player.

International Tennis Federation (ITF) president David Haggerty said his organization will not boycott China over the Peng Shuai affair because “we don’t want to punish a billion people”. The WTA, which controls the women’s game, suspended all tournaments in China last week over what the chairman called “serious doubts” about the safety of Chinese player Peng, who accused a top Communist Party leader of sexual assault. WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon said the move – which could cost the WTA hundreds of millions of dollars – had the “full support” of the tour’s board of directors. Watch Tennis Live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live coverage of ATP + WTA Tour tournaments, including every final match. New to Kayo? Start your free trial > However, the ATP, which governs men’s tennis, has refused to follow the lead of the WTA. Now the tennis general governing body ITF has rejected such a move. “As the governing body of tennis, we stand for all women’s rights,” Haggerty told the BBC. “The allegations (of Peng) need to be investigated, and we will continue to work behind the scenes to resolve this immediately. “But you have to remember that the ITF is the governing body of the sport worldwide, and one of the things we are responsible for is developing the grassroots. “We don’t want to punish a billion people, so we will continue to host our junior events in the country and our senior events that are there for now.” Peng, a 35-year-old Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, has claimed that former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, now in her 70s, forced her into sex during a years-long on-again-off-again relationship. The WTA’s stance is widely supported by some of the biggest names in the sport. Novak Djokovic, the world number one and 20-time Grand Slam title winner, called the tournament suspension “very brutal and very brave”. Billie Jean King, a 12-time Grand Slam winner and leading voice for women’s rights, tweeted that the WTA was “on the right side of history”. Read related topics: China

