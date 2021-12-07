Flyers Brand Coach Alain Vigneault





Bruce Bennett/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports Heads continue to roll among NHL coaches. The Philadelphia Flyers became the second club to fire their bank boss in the past 12 hours on Monday morning, as DailyFaceOff’s Frank Seravalli reported that the team has relieved Alain Vigneault of his duties as head coach. Assistant coach Michel Therrien is also out. The move comes just hours after the Vancouver Canucks performed their own off-ice purge the night before, which saw the firing of head coach Travis Green and GM Jim Benning after a disastrous start to the season. Now the first may not be unemployed for long. Still, the writing had hung on the wall for Vigneault for quite some time. The Flyers stumbled out of the gates to kick off the 2021-22 season, with a disappointing 8-10-4 record that currently places them seventh in their home division and 24th overall in the league standings. This dismal debut was made worse after some major off-season additions by GM Chuck Fletcher, who brought in Ryan Ellis, Cam Atkinson, Keith Yandle, Martin Jones and Rasmus Ristolainen over the summer in an effort to push the Flyers back into contention. . Now there could certainly be an argument that the last three are less than ideal additions to what is considered a contending roster, and that argument would be correct. Regardless, management expected the Flyers to return to the top of their division. And they are currently in the penultimate place for more than a quarter of the season. That would never be a sustainable situation. Not with the Flyers destined to miss the playoffs for the second consecutive season, and the third of Vigneault’s four years at the helm. Time will tell if this is a sign of greater changes within the organization in the coming days.

