ATP Cup: Novak Djokovic in the Serbian team, Spain’s Rafael Nadal is missing





World number one Novak Djokovic was named in the Serbian squad on Tuesday for the ATP Cup in Sydney in January, following speculations about whether he would travel to Australia due to vaccination rules. The 20-time Grand Slam champion had expressed doubts about defending his Australian Open title next month, refusing to reveal whether he had been vaccinated against the coronavirus. However, he was listed as part of the Serbia five-man squad when the draw took place in Sydney for an event that will precede the opening Grand Slam of the year. Rafael Nadal was missing, while the Spanish fellow 20-time Grand Slam winner suggested last month that he would play an exhibition in Abu Dhabi this month, and then another tournament before arriving in Melbourne for the Australian Open. The only other top 20 player absent from the 16-team ATP Cup was the injured Swiss superpower Roger Federer. “The player group likes to represent their country and the fact that 18 of the top 20 players in the world are committed to the event is proof of that,” said tournament director Tom Larner. An ATP statement at the draw noted that Serbia was the leader “led by world number Novak Djokovic”, who won three of the four Grand Slams of the season. The 34-year-old ended his roller coaster season with a Davis Cup defeat last week and then promised to make a decision “very soon” about his Australian Open entry. The Australian Open organizers have insisted that only fully vaccinated players be allowed into the country, which Djokovic’s father saw last month suggest his son will “probably not” play. “Of course he would like to go with all his heart,” he told Serbian television. “But I really don’t know if that’s going to happen. Probably not under these circumstances, with this blackmail and when it’s done that way.” Djokovic contracted Covid-19 during the ill-fated Adria Tour event he staged in the Balkans in June 2020, but said he had no symptoms. Russia are the defending ATP Cup champions after their team led by Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev pushed past a Matteo Berrettini-led Italy in the final. Djokovic’s Serbia won the inaugural event in 2020, overpowering Nadal-led Spain. The 16 teams in next year’s event, January 1-9, will be divided into four groups of four, playing at two Sydney venues – the Ken Rosewall Arena and Qudos Bank Arena – with each tie consisting of two singles matches and one doubles. Top seeds Serbia were grouped with Spain, Norway and Chile, while Russia takes on Italy, Austria and home country Australia. promoted Germany, led by reigning ATP Finals champion Alexander Zverev, heads Group C against Canada, Great Britain and the United States. Fourth-placed Greece, with world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas, is in Group D with Poland, Argentina and Georgia. Topics mentioned in this article

