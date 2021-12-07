Carter Selected to AVCA Midwest All-Region First Team





MANHATTAN, Kan. A week after she was unanimously selected to the All-Big 12 First Team, sophomore K-State Aliyah Carter was named to the 2021 Midwest All-Region First Team by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) on Tuesday. A week after she was unanimously selected to the All-Big 12 First Team, sophomore K-Statewas named to the 2021 Midwest All-Region First Team by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) on Tuesday. Carter, the 2020 AVCA Midwest Region Freshman of the Year, earns her second AVCA Midwest All-Region Team honor after bringing in a team-leading 431 kills and 4.03 kills per set in the 2021 season. She ranks second in the Big 12 and 44e in the country in kills per set. Playing six rotations, the 5-foot-9 product of Dubuque, Iowa, set career highs in digs (269), aces (19) and blocks (52). Carter posted a team-best 13 double-doubles this season leading the Wildcats to their first postseason appearance since 2016.

Carter becomes only the fourth player in program history to earn AVCA All-Region First Team honors in consecutive seasons, alongside Katie Brand (2014-16), Kaitlynn Pelger (2011-12), and Nataly Korobkova (2007-08). Over two seasons, Carter’s current career average of 4.06 kills per set ranks first in program history during the rally scoring era (since 2001) and is second all-time behind only Liz Wegner’s 4.48 kills per set (1998-2001). ). In addition, she is the first Wildcat in the rally-scoring era to score more than 4.00 kills per set in two seasons. Carter, the first Cat to ever be a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team pick as both a freshman and sophomore, scored five games this season with 20 additional kills, including a season high of 23 at TCU on October 22. 11 career achievements with 20 kills rank second in program history in the era of rally scoring. Carter’s price for all regions is the 26e under head coach Suzie Fritz and the 15e first team prize. K-State’s (15-13, 6-10 Big 12) season ended in the 2021 NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship after securing a major bid for the postseason tournament. The Wildcats went down in three sets against the State of Florida in the opening round last Friday, taking the 18 . of the program markede all-time NCAA Tournament appearance and 13e under Frits.

