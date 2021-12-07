Ashes 2021: England and Australia set to thrill the crickets and provide the ultimate distraction

Cricket doesn’t have much in common with pizza. But it does share the fundamental that even if it’s low quality, it’s still damn good.

That is perhaps the core of this 72nd axis series. Starts on Wednesday in Brisbane. An Australian team in mild disorder receives a team from England who did not know that disorder comes in half measures. Both have ideas about their best XIs, but have been unable to test these theories in competitive warm-ups or intense training as the La Nina weather front brought storm after storm to Queensland. On paper, the feeling is that this will be far from a collector’s item and would do well to get it on the fridge door.

But it might be entertaining. Many of the same 2019 protagonists remain on deck with more scars than fond memories. When it was all said and done, Australia held onto the urn via a 2-2 deficit which gives a misperception of two fighters going 12 rounds for a split decision. The reality was that the world-class moments of Steve Smith brilliance, the emergence of Jofra Archers, Smith v Archer, Marnus Labuschagne, Marnus v Archer and Ben Stokes made a relatively low-key end to a memorable summer.

This time the expectations are low. Australia should probably win, as they usually do. However, England are not allowed to be in bagel as in 2013-14 (5-0) and 2017-18 (4-0). Rain features prominently in the Gabba, like coughing in an anecdote.

The pandemic has dulled the prickliness of this affair, in discouraging but refreshing, even necessary, ways. Both boards have been working together at this time since last year to ensure this lucrative series continues. Cricket Australia took the lead in negotiations with the Australian government on their behalf to make England’s arrival and quarantine much more pleasant than originally planned.

Ben Stokes gives England hope Down Under (Getty)

Players on both sides have reached out to guarantee their own terms, even in some cases listening to any complaints.

When both groups involved in the T20 World Cup flew on the same plane, the Australian side, the newly crowned champions in the short format were more than respectful on the United Arab Emirates’ shared flight to Queensland.

Even a lack of Barmy Army presence will see many expats in attendance, of course this will undoubtedly affect turnout, and vicious hostage-taking from the stands is considerably one-sided.

Rarely in modern times has an Ashes series crept over us so quietly. The weeks before that are usually steeped in talk and contradiction, about ambitions and agendas, pissing contests and come-here-and-say-that stuff. We had to wait until the very end of November to get our first prediction of a 5-0 home win over an Australian (Nathan Lyon, who else?) and even that missed his usual conviction.

Australian Vice-Captain Steve Smith prepares to net the Gabba in Brisbane (Getty)

So little noise that no doubt many viewers in the UK forgot to cancel their Sky subscription. BT, armed with the rights, found themselves in the middle of their own silent maelstrom.

The presence of Michael Vaughan on the Fox Commentary team that BT would take on for their match coverage has been a controversial issue behind the scenes. While he continues to live under a dark cloud after the allegations that Azeem Rafiq has leveled against him, the British broadcaster has looked for alternatives.

Australia’s new captain, Patrick Cummins and Steve Smith (Getty)

Therein lies the clearest reason why a series discussed years in advance only picks up traction days. Conversations in the English game were about much bigger issues than the game itself. Australia too have been going through their own ring to the way former captain and wicket-keeper Tim Paines left in relation to a texting scandal three years ago. In that regard, such a historical series, which supports the interest and economics of cricket in both countries, rarely seemed so trivial.

And that way, both may not have needed it anymore. Both groups of players are eager to get started, as they’ve spent more time introspecting in the past 18 months than ever before. Those more forward-looking, like Root, have had to tackle areas far beyond their expertise and, in Root’s case, did so with good intentions, but also misjudged.

England captain Joe Root takes part in training at the Gabba (Getty)

Sport has always been the ultimate distraction, and never again since it was swept by this global pandemic. And while Crickets’ messy schedule is a plague for its players, it has also provided refuge for many.

Perhaps we, the observers, need this too. Both to distract and to feed, and for the next six weeks, food for the soul will be served by two competitive teams that are not quite on their own.

England’s Ollie Pope is taking a break (Getty)

Garbage cricket is often the most fun. For those of us in the UK who are now looking over our shoulder at the ever looming threat of the omicron variant that will bring us another daunting Christmas, a little fun now will go a long way.