Australian Open possible if Novak Djokovic named to Serbia in ATP Cup | Novak Djokovic





Novak Djokovic has been named to the Serbian squad for the season opening ATP Cup in Sydney in January, greatly increasing the chances that the world’s number 1 will play at the Australian Open. According to the organizers of the third edition of the ATP Cup, Djokovic has committed himself to the 16-nation tournament for men, which is scheduled for January 1-9. , leads Group A. That was supported by an ATP press release after the Tuesday cup draw, which showed that world number 1 Novak Djokovic and world number 2 Daniil Medvedev are the best singles for Serbia and defending champion Russia. respectively. Speculation over whether Djokovic will compete in the 2022 Australian Open has been rife for months, as all players visiting Melbourne Park are required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and he has repeatedly refused to disclose his vaccination status. To play in Sydney without being vaccinated, the New South Wales government would have to apply for a waiver and Djokovic would have to be quarantined for 14 days on arrival. That same option was also open to the organizers of the Australian Open, but the Victorian government has said it will not request waivers. If unvaccinated, Djokovic would have to arrive in Sydney on December 16 to complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine for unvaccinated travelers before the match kicks off on January 1. He has previously spoken about the pitfalls of quarantine before playing a tournament, and his participation in the Australian Open warm-up makes it likely he plans to chase a tenth title from 17 January in Melbourne. Australia is included in group B alongside defending champions Russia and strong teams from Italy and Austria. The Australians are led by Alex de Minaur, along with James Duckworth, Max Purcell, John Peers and Luke Saville. The Russians will be led by the world number 2 Medvedev, as well as Andrey Rublev, Aslan Karatsev, Roman Safiullin and Evgeny Donskoy. Serbia will start as favorites in Group A, which will also include Norway, Chile and Spain, although world number 6 Rafael Nadal is not included in the final line-up. Nadal, winner of 20 Grand Slam titles alongside Djokovic and Roger Federer, is still expected to compete in the Australian Open.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/dec/07/australian-open-possible-as-novak-djokovic-named-for-serbia-in-atp-cup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos