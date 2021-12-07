Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Bucs Top Takeaways

1. Gronk makes a huge difference to the offense.

It’s hard to doubt the difference Rob Gronkowski makes when he’s on the field for the Bucs attack, just by testing the eyes. It just feels a little different when you look at it. But spoiler alert: that conclusion also withstands all kinds of other tests. His impact was on full display in Atlanta, where he caught four passes for 58 yards and two “tuddies,” as Gronk calls them.

His tuddy buddy, Tom Brady, certainly appreciates being there. The pair now have the second-most regular-season touchdown connections in NFL history at 90 after Gronk had the 20th multi-touchdown game of his career (which accounts for the second-most in NFL history). history through a tight ending).

“It’s pretty good,” Brady said after the game. “He’s a great player, he makes it a little bit easy for every quarterback. He’s just so big and so fast and has great hands. He just does a great job. Of course I love being with him.”

“He was out for a while this year. Just to see him play great again and really enjoy it. It’s best to see guys play to their potential. He’s done a great job.”

Recall that all three of the Bucs’ losses came in games where Gronk was either limited or completely offside. The Bucs lost to the Rams in week three, when Gronk suffered multiple rib fractures and a punctured lung. He tried to bounce back in the week eight loss to the Saints, but only played five snaps before sitting out the rest of the game. After the bye, Tampa Bay lost to Washington and Gronk was inactive for the game.

But it’s not just about the touchdowns or wins when Gronk is on the field. There’s actually a lot to say about what he does for the run game, although you won’t see him with a carry.

“I think what makes him so great is doing what he does in the run game and blocking defensive goals,” Brady said after the game in Atlanta. “Some of the biggest and strongest guys in the world. To run routes and catch balls and be so athletic. Along with the stamina he has, it’s just really amazing.”

And therein lies Gronkowski’s magic: you don’t know what he’s going to do in a particular piece. With dwindling Leonard Fournette becoming the true dual-threat player that he is and the Bucs fielding wideouts like Chris Godwin and Mike Evans almost every game, the decisions for who to defend are endless for an opponent.

Gronk could join Godwin and Evans in routes, or he could stay to help block for Fournette, or hey, all four players could release in routes and then what do you do? How do you assign a defender who can potentially get through a 6’6, 265 player to reach the running back or the quarterback and also cover that same player in the field? A defensive end or linebacker won’t be fast enough. A security will not be big enough. Forget a corner, which is probably already too busy with Godwin or Evans, the former of which had a franchise record of 15 catches for 143 yards on Sunday.

“It’s very important to have Gronk back in recent weeks,” said Head Coach Bruce Arians. “[Godwin and Gronkowski] control the inside of the field. And again, Gronk stakes wide and it’s always a mismatch when they want to play man and man. It’s great to have him back.”

The Bucs’ offense had a total of 425 yards of offense against the Falcons and converted eight of the 13 third downs. They also got away with touchdowns on three of their four trips within the red zone, converting both of their goal-to-go situations. It was their ninth game of the season with 30 or more points.

2. Tale of two halves for the defense

Well really, a story of one and three quarters. In the first fifteen minutes, the Bucs defense thought that some adjustments were needed. We might want to add “chiropractor” to Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles’ resume, because he did just that. The Falcons’ first drive of the game was by far their most productive, spanning six plays, 75 yards and ending in a 17-yard touchdown run. Atlanta had 63 rushing yards on that drive only thanks to Cordarrelle Patterson breaking free on a 39-yard run in which he dodged multiple tackles. They were supposed to get 38 more urgent yards before halftime, but after that? Only 20 in total.

The defense also did not allow a point after the first quarter. By the way, that first touchdown was the only time they let Atlanta get into their end zone for the entire game. It was the only one of their three red zone trips that the Falcons converted to a touchdown and they scored in neither of their two goal-to-go situations. Atlanta’s other touchdown came just before half-time on a pick-six, which the defense had nothing to do with, of course.

And while it looked like they couldn’t stop the bleeding on the third down, the Falcons were 52.9% on the third down conversions, they only had 17, converting nine. That’s certainly more than the Bucs defense would be willing to give up, no matter how many third downs they force an opponent, but at the end of the day, Atlanta only made it past the Bucs’ 45-yard line three times throughout the game, holding they stuck to below their average of 18.1 points per game that came in and slumped between 5.0 on Matt Ryan plus a forced fumble and recovery, gave the offense the chances it needed to get points on the board . You can’t ask for much more, especially if you lose another starting corner in the middle of the game. Jamel Dean currently has a concussion, but the good news is that Arians is still hopeful he can leave protocol for next Sunday’s home game against the Bills.

How’s all that for an adjustment?

3. Bucs stare at victory in the coming weeks.

Not only did Sunday’s game kick up a notch in the win column to improve the Bucs to 9-3, the win also happened to come over a divisional opponent who had come into the game for runner-up in the NFC South. The Bucs have now won the season’s series against Atlanta and are 2-1 against divisional foes. They are firmly in first place with a four-game lead and could make it into the division next week. If they take the win over Buffalo and the Saints lose to the Jets, while the Falcons beat the Panthers next weekend, the NFC South crown will belong to the Bucs for the first time since 2007.