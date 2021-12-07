Harbhajan Singh Retirement | Harbhajan Singh quits cricket to coach an IPL team: Report





Harbhajan Singh plans to retire from all cricket, and join an IPL team in a coaching role. (Photo credit: Kolkata Knight Riders) Essentials Harbhajan Singh was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders side in the 2021 edition of the IPL The 41-year-old off-spinner is ready to announce his retirement from all cricket Harbhajan has received offers from a number of franchises to join their support staff for IPL 2022 Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who appeared in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), may be hanging his boots on cricket for the last time. The 41-year-old was picked up by the Shah Rukh Khan franchise for his base price of INR 2 crore in the auction and played just three games for the Eoin Morgan-led side. Harbhajan, who did not perform in the UAE leg of the IPL, could be seen as part of the support staff from the 2022 edition. According to a report in the PTI news agency, Harbhajan is expected to announce his retirement from all cricket very soon. After getting offers from a number of franchises, the official will make a decision to then act on one of them as he is expected to play an important role on the side starting the player auction. An IPL source told PTI: “The role could be that of an advisor, mentor or part of the advisory group, but the franchisee he talks to would like to use his extensive experience. He will also actively participate to help the franchise decide on their own. auction picks.” Harbhajan, who this year worked with the likes of Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav during his time with the men in purple, has expressed his desire over and over in his competition interviews to take care of the youngsters and share his experience with them and ultimately to work for the improvement of Indian cricket. Harbhajan played 163 matches in the IPL over 13 seasons (he did not compete in 2020) for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and KKR and took 150 wickets at an average of 26 and his best figures were 5/18. “Look, Harbhajan wanted to make a formal announcement of his retirement after the season is over. He has had extensive talks with one of the franchises that has shown great interest, but he only wants to talk about it once the deal is formally signed.” said the source.

