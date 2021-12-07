Five Gophers Named AVCA All-North Region





Volleyball | 7-12-21 10:05:00 AM MINNEAPOLIS — For the second year in a row, redshirt senior opposing hitter Stephanie Samedy was named North Region Player of the Year, announced today by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Joining Samedy in the All-North Region Team are: C.C. McGraw, Airi Miyabe , Melanie Shaffmaster and Jenna Wenaas . Samedy, McGraw, Shaffmaster and Wenaas will all compete for the All-America honor, which will be announced on Tuesday, December 15. Miyabe has been named an All-North Region honorable mention, so she will not qualify for All-America. Samedy, of Clermont, Florida, had a Big Ten best of 5.41 points and 4.84 kills per set. . Samedy, winner of the Big Ten Player of the Year award, was named Big Ten Player of the Week five times this season. She won AVCA Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week each once in 2021. Samedy improved in every area of ​​her game from last year, posting career highs in points, kills and digs per set (3.66). She is Minnesota’s No. 1 all-time in games played (143) and third in attempts (5,213). She is number 4 in kills (1,998), number 6 in digs (1,515) and number 15 in blocks (409). It marks Samedy’s fifth all-regional award in her career. McGraw is a Libero from Prior Lake, Minnesota. The two-time All-Big Ten First Team honor led the Gophers and was second in the Big Ten with 4.72 digs per set. McGraw surpassed her previous season best of 4.39 counts per set (2020-21) and had a Big Ten best three games with 30+ counts in 2021. The rest of the conference combined had four players this season’s 30-dig overshadow marker . She ranks 5th all-time in Minnesota excavations (1,530) and plans to return to the ‘U’ in 2022. It is her third consecutive AVCA All-North Region honor. Airi Miyabe was named AVCA All-North Region Honorable Mention and earned her first postseason honors in the maroon and gold. The Osaka, Japan native has been furious for the past two months of the season, racking up 14 double-digit kill matches in her last 18 games. Miyabe is third on the team with 2.89 kills per set, while hitting 0.234 per year. This year she has three times the same number of kills with 16 deaths. She also set a career record with 12 digs in a second round NCAA Tournament victory over Stanford. Born in New Castle, Ind., Shaffmaster is a sophomore setter who started in every game for Minnesota in 2021. This is Shaffmaster’s second consecutive AVCAAll-North Region award after earning a spot on the team as a true freshman last year. She improved her game significantly from her rookie season, increasing her assists per set from 9.69 to 10.75. Shaffmaster also averages 2.80 counts and 0.30 service aces per set. Shaffmaster has scored 40 or more assists 12 times this season, including a season best of 58 assists against Wisconsin on Nov. 21. She finished fourth in the Big Ten in assists per set in 2021. Jenna Wenaas , a sophomore outside of Frisco, Texas, earns her first-ever AVCA All-North Region honor. She was also named Second Team All-Big Ten after a breakthrough season averaging 3.33 kills and 2.66 digs per set. She was second on the team with 360 kills and paired with Stephanie Samedy to form the most prolific offensive duo in the Big Ten Conference. Wenaas took double figures in 23 of 29 games and scored 10 doubles in 2021. One of her most memorable performances was a 22 kills and 19 digs (both career highs at the time) outing in a five-set win over Nebraska on 30 October. . Minnesota will return to action on Thursday, December 9 at 2:00 PM Central Time. The no. 12 Gophers take on Baylor 5 in the Sweet 16 at Madison Regional.

