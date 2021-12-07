Sports
‘We were all sedated; in shock for days’: Ravi Shastri reveals his ‘lowest point’ as India coach | Cricket
Ravi Shastri had a decorated run as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. The former Indian all-rounder officially took charge in 2017 and then again for a second term after the 2019 World Cup, and under him India played some of their best cricket. They repeatedly reached the knockouts of ICC events, with the exception of the 2021 T20 World Cup, registered back-to-back Test series wins in Australia and reached the final of the first-ever World Test Championship.
There were more positives than negatives in Shastri’s tenure as India coach. That said, the fact that India didn’t win an ICC tournament can probably be seen as the one big miss of Shastri’s stint. However, the former coach cited a particular setback, calling it his toughest day at the office.
“Look, the carriage is in the line of fire; there is no choice. That is the quirk of the job. You have to be ready from day one. I knew there would be no escape routes. The 36 all out was the lowest point We had nine wickets in hand [overnight] and then we were bundled up for 36. All that had to be done was score to another 80 runs [to be in the game]. We were all sedated. We were in shock for days. How could that have happened?” Shastri told The Week in an interview.
India registered their lowest ever total in Test cricket, during their first ever Day/Night Test in Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins walked through India’s batting lineup. But Adelaide was the only outlier in what would turn out to be one of India’s greatest Test series of all time, as the team plucked themselves from the ashes and won the series 2-1. It is an achievement that Shastri will remember for the rest of his life.
“It wasn’t just me. I’d be the first to raise my hand and say I was in charge, take the brickbats; there’s no place to hide. I told the boys to focus on what they could do. The guys were unbelievable. One month after that 36 all-out, on January 19, we had won the series. I still think, how did that happen? I promise that as long as I live, people will talk about that series win,” added Shastri.
