Will Ohio State’s off-season football see changes in coaching staff?

In the wake of Ohio States’ loss to Oregon in early September, a defeat that pushed the Buckeyes around into scrimmage, Ryan Day wasted little time rearranging roles on his coaching staff.

Two games into the season, Day relieved defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs of play-calling responsibilities, handing over those tasks over to secondary coach Matt Barnes.

But similar moves, or greater staff commotion, don’t seem to be in the offing after another upset loss.

Speaking to reporters just over a week after the Buckeyes were defeated by Michigan, Day dismissed a series of questions about potential personnel changes, insisting that their focus remained on the early signing period starting later this month and a trip to the Rose Bowl to meet Utah on January 1. The team starts bowling on Friday.

As we move into this come time, recruiting is so crazy, so that’s what we’re focused on, Day said. We are focused on these guys. We are now focused on the bowl game. That’s really where our focus is.

Will Ohio State Football Have a New Defensive Coordinator in 2022?

The biggest question for this off-season is whether Day will look to hire an out-of-program defensive coordinator, an option he didn’t do much of during his Sunday press conference.

Still, he didn’t close the door on the idea.

Would always evaluate and see what the best move is going forward, Day said.

Coombs’ relegation early in the season seemed to pave the way for such an opportunity.

But when Barnes stepped in as the play-caller and oversaw a handful of schematic changes in defense, it seemed as if the holes on that side of the ball were closing.

Then the Buckeyes visited rival Michigan, and two months of progress seemed like a mirage.

Not only did they suffer their first loss in The Game in ten years, but they were also bullied in the trenches and allowed 297 rushing yards, the most against the Wolverines since 1995, a reflection of their troubles from the first few weeks of September as they struggled to stop Minnesota and Oregon’s hasty attacks.

After the defeat, Ohio State plunged into the center of the pack in the Big Ten in total defense. With a loss of 20.9 points per game, it is also likely the third time in four seasons that the Buckeyes have allowed more than 20 points per game.

How has Ryan Day made coaching changes in the past?

Previous personnel changes during Days tenure often followed the postseason.

Former defensive co-coordinator Greg Mattison retired last January after Buckeyes’ performance in the College Football Playoff championship game.

When former quarterback coach Mike Yurcich left to become Texas’s offensive coordinator in 2019, his departure came a day after Clemson’s semifinal loss of the playoff.

The exception was Jeff Hafley. When the defensive co-coordinator was hired to coach Boston Colleges two years ago, the move came before the game against Clemson. Day hired Coombs as his replacement.

However, those movements were small compared to movement in other programs.

Day has kept his staff largely intact, noting last winter that he appreciated continuity after players went through a tumultuous season in 2020 that had been changed by the coronavirus pandemic.

It was a priority when, in February, he promoted Barnes to secondary coach and Parker Fleming to special teams coordinator to fill the 10th assistant spot on the field left by Mattison.

But he could now explore alternative approaches.

When asked if he planned to make any significant or minor changes to his staff during the off-season, he said this was all under consideration.

I think that’s part of the process year after year, Day said. It’s just seeing what’s right. I don’t think you can get into any situation with a predetermined set of thoughts. You’ve just been figuring out from year to year what’s best for moving forward. Evaluated that, and continue to evaluate that. But what we really want to do is give these guys a great bowling experience.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman.

