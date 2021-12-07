Team PH ends Para Youth Games bountiful harvest

Team Philippines has just achieved its best-ever finish in the history of the quadrennial Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG).

With the multi-medal achievements of swimmer Ariel Joseph Alegarbes and Linard Sultan of table tennis, the country closed its campaign Monday with an inspiring tally of one gold, six silver and two bronze medals among the most competitive 21-under-ready athletes in the continent.

17-year-old Alegarbes from Victorias City, Negros Occidental, started his stint with a gold medal in the Men’s S14 100m Butterfly and added silver in the S14 100m Breaststroke and S14 100m Backstroke over the last three days of competition.

According to Judd Anastacio, attorney for Team Philippines’ chef de mission, Alegarbes’ gold achievement is the countries first in AYPG swimming and for the mentally handicapped.

Sultan also had a pair of silver medals in the men’s class 8 and the mixed team with Singapore and Kuwait, giving the country a timely boost to improve on previous performances in 2013 in Kuala Lumpur and 2017 in Dubai.

I told the team we have three leagues. The COVID-19 test, the classification and the actual Games, said Anastacio, who brought 20 ready athletes from six sports in Manama, Bahrain, all supported by the Philippine Sports Commission.

We are very happy that we did well for everyone. I told the delegation that we will go home with medals and a lot of experience. We are all winners, Anastacio added.

Tracksters Daniel Enderes Jr., who claimed the silver medal in the Men’s 1500m T20, and Ronn Russel Mitra also took silver in the Men’s 400m, while swimmer Angel Mae Otom took the bronze medal in the S1 100m Butterfly class. 10 Multi for women.

Mary Eloise Sable rounded out the cast of podium finishes with a bronze medal in the women’s mixed team table tennis with Malaysia.

In general, the level of competition at the Asian level is challenging, but the delegation was able to prove that we can match and even improve their performance, despite the pandemic, Anastacio said.

We only took it one day at a time, added Anastacio, whose social media team hashtag is #WinTheDay.

In 2013, Kuala Lumpur, Team Philippines took one gold and one silver, along with five bronzes, but could only take home one bronze in the 2017 Dubai edition.

The minimum age to participate in the Games is 13 years and the maximum age is 21 years.

Other sports where Filipino youth para-athletes took part in the week-long sports fest were wheelchair basketball, badminton and boccia. INQ

