Top Waive Wire Pickups for Week 14

We all made it. Or rather, we have almost made it. The last of the bye weeks have arrived; the playoffs are almost here. If your roster needs a few improvements ahead of the key weeks of the season, we’ve got a few recommendations.

Below is a collection of priority pick-up points, all available in more than 50 percent of leagues and approved for use.

Wide receivers and tight ends to prioritize

Last season it seemed like everything Marquez Valdes-Scantling could catch was a weekly death star from Aaron Rodgers after another drop. But this year, especially the past few weeks, MVS has been seriously productive. He has scored 19 goals in his last two games, caught eight balls for 173 yards and this memorable long score…

Valdes-Scantling leads all receivers in air yards per target (18.3), so his odds are of the highest quality. He has a Sunday night home game with Chicago on deck, followed by a visit to Baltimore on week 15. Throughout the year, the Ravens defense has specialized in giving up big games. Keep MVS in your plans as a WR3 or high ceiling flex.

Recommended offer (assuming $100 budget): $11

KJ Osborn has spent his season as the No. 3 receiver on a team that generally only wants to throw at two guys, but he’s still produced the occasional fun moment, especially early in the season. Osborn opened the year by catching 12 balls for 167 and one score in Minnesota’s first two games. The sophomore wideout has been relatively quiet in recent weeks, but he was needed on Sunday when Adam Thielen used to be ruled out with an ankle injury against Detroit. Osborn was targeted seven times and caught four for 47 yards and a TD in the fourth quarter.

Osborn is a physical receiver who quickly discovers and it is obvious that he is trusted by Kirk Cousins. The Vikings will face the Steelers on Thursday night, so it will be difficult for Thielen to recover in four days. Osborn should be lining up for a new healthy workload.

Story continues

If you are interested in intangible assets, keep in mind that: Osborn named his dog “Larry”, which is delightful and objectively wonderful.

Offer: $6

It’s hard to navigate a fantasy season without ever being tempted by Russell Gagemost recent goal totals. If you had avoided him thus far, you may not be interested in his 12-target, 11-catch, 130-yard performance in Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay. Matt Ryan threw the ball in the air 41 times, which naturally led to significant volume for Gage. He has now scored 27 goals in his last three games and has caught 22. We don’t promise touchdowns, but Gage can certainly help in any PPR format.

Offer: $4

Additional WRs to consider: Amon-Ra St. Brown (the rookie had a signature game and established new highs in one game in everything that matters and catching the winning TD), Tre’Quan Smith (just saw seven goals and Deonte Harris is three games suspended), Jalen Guyton and Josh Palmer (both could be queuing up for more uses if Keenan Allen can’t return from the COVID list before week 14), Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (if you absolutely must add a Titans receiver you won’t, but let’s just say this would be the guy), Josh Reynolds (he has seen a dozen goals in his last two, seven for 139 yards).

TEs that deserve attention: Tyler Conklin (an obvious addition with Thielen injured; he was shot nine times on Sunday, he caught seven), Ricky Seals Jones (he was inactive on Sunday, but his return to practice suggests he’s close; his services will be needed after that) Logan Thomas suffered a knee injury that will sideline him indefinitely), James O’Shaugnessy (he has scored 11 goals in his last two games, picking up) Dan Arnoldworkload).

Running on the wire

Dontrell Hilliard and D’Onta Foreman, Tennessee Titans (41% and 41%)

Understandably neither Dontrell Hilliard nor D’Onta Foreman managed to hit the 50 percent selection threshold last week with the Titans goodbye. This time of year, few of us have the luxury of looking beyond our next matchup. We just want to remind you that in Week 12 in New England, Hilliard and Foreman each achieved 100 rushing yards, evenly splitting the snaps (32 vs. 31). Hilliard also made a home visit.

Neither defender had a flawless performance against the Pats, as both lost fumbles. Hilliard caught eight passes on 10 goals in his previous game against the Texans, but he was only targeted twice at Foxborough. Foreman is simply one of the least elusive skill players in the game, but the Titans continue to nurture him. When we add exemptions, we are generally just chasing work pressure.

Tennessee will face Jacksonville in Week 14, so it’s safe to assume the team will be able to lean on its running game. Jeremy McNichols could return after missing multiple matches with a concussion, which would obviously complicate this committee. None of these ridges are separated.

Offer: $7 and $8

Various other valuable RBs: Samaje Perine (he’s been prolific with limited touches for the Bengals, and Joe Mixon came out of Sunday’s loss with a neck problem), Kenneth Gainwell and Jordan Howard (it should be clear at this point that Miles Sanders will never, ever score a touchdown; Howard could return after Philly’s bye), Matt Breida (he had reached the end zone three times in his previous three games going into Week 13 and played about a third of the offensive snaps for Buffalo), Adrian Peterson (you should be insanely desperate, but hey, Houston is on deck).

Quarterbacks deserve attention

Taysom Hill, Saints of New Orleans (34%)

Just in case you need more proof that traditional fantasy scores are hopelessly broken at the quarterback position, we’ve got you covered Taysom HillThursday night’s 24.66-point outburst in a match in which he was undeniably no good. Hill threw four interceptions, including a pick six, completing only 46.3 percent of his attempts. But he also had a few TD passes and, as usual, did some ridiculous things as a rusher…

Hill finished with 11 carries for 101 yards, saving his fantasy day. He came away from the Dallas loss with a finger injury, essentially the same problem that has cost Russell Wilson multiple games, but he will reportedly not undergo surgery to address the issue. So you can safely fire him in week 14 in a favorable match-up against the Jets. Hill is clearly at increased risk of a mid-match exit given the nature of the injury, but his hasty floor is too big to ignore.

Offer: $9

Other Interesting QBs: Jimmy Garoppolo (it’s not always a nice watch, but it has such a friendly schedule ahead of it: at Cin, Atl, at Ten, Hou), Taylor Heinicke (Thomas’ loss is obviously a big blow to the passing game, but he gets a couple of starts against Philadelphia in the fantasy playoffs), Ben Roethlisberger (if you’re just looking for 230 and 2, he can help with the Vikings on the schedule this week), Cam Newton (after the 5’s performance against Miami, I think I’m out… but hey, he’s the goal line back in Atlanta is next).

Defense to Stream

Green Bay packers (35%)

Green Bay’s defense is in fact undeniably good, finishing fifth in scoring and seventh in yards-against. We don’t often find quality units like this available through waivers this late in the fantasy season. There are plenty of takeaways for this group. Just look at the Packers’ schedule for the next four weeks: Chi, at Bal, Cle, Min. Grab them.

Offer: $4

Los Angeles chargers (26%)

It’s not so much that the Chargers put in a huge fantasy feat in an opportunistic win in Cincinnati, although a game with 6 sacks and 4 turnovers is impressive. We recommend the Bolts as they will be taking on the Giants in Week 14, which: could very well mean a meeting with third-stringer Jake Fromm And if it’s not Fromm, we’re looking at… Mike Glennon. Either way, it’s a matchup to take advantage of. Joey Bosa left on Sunday with a head injury, but he was free from concussion so he should be good to go.

Offer: $2

Follow the Yahoo fantasy crew on Twitter: Andy Behrens, Coin Bets, Dalton Del Dono, Jennifer Eakins, Matt Harmon, Troy King, Liz Loza, Scott Pianowski and Tank Williams.

More waiver advice from Yahoo Fantasy