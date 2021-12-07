Groups Announced for ATP Cup 2022, Field Features 18 Top 20 Players | ATP tour





The 16 countries participating in the third edition of the ATP Cup, with 18 of the Top 20 players in the FedEx ATP ranking, were divided into four groups in the official draw of the tournament in Australia on Tuesday. The team event will take place in Sydney from January 1-9, 2022. Top-class Serbia, led by world number 1 Novak Djokovic, leads Group A, in which Norway, Chile and Spain will also play. Two years ago, Serbia lifted the trophy at the inaugural ATP Cup by beating Spain in the championship game. Second seed Russia, the defending champion, is in Group B, which includes Italy, Austria and home country Australia. World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and World No. 5 Andrey Rublev will be their country’s top two singles for the second year in a row. Germany, led by reigning Nitto ATP Finals champion Alexander Zverev, heads Group C along with Canada, Great Britain and the United States. Fourth-seeded Greece, with Stefanos Tsitsipas at the top of the line-up, will be in Group D, which also includes Poland, Argentina and Georgia.

Photo credits: Jaimi Chisholm/Getty Images

ATP Chief Tour Officer Ross Hutchins said: “There is no better place for us to launch the 2022 season than with the ATP Cup in Sydney. The players have enjoyed participating in this event over the years and the 2022 field speaks for itself. We are delighted that fans will be able to see so many of the world’s best representatives from their countries in the opening week of the season and we are looking forward to a fantastic event.” ATP Cup Tournament Director Tom Larner said: “We are delighted to host the third edition of the ATP Cup in Sydney in 2022. The event demonstrates how much passion the player group has for this format and we look forward to seeing all 16 of them later this month. teams in Sydney.” The draw was conducted in the ATP Cup studio by Australian legends Mark Philippoussis and John Fitzgerald. This year’s nine-day event will be played in Sydney at the Ken Rosewall Arena and Qudos Bank Arena. After the group stage, the four group winners will advance to the knockout semi-finals to compete for the trophy. In addition to the week one event, there are ATP 250 events in Adelaide and Melbourne. Each country in the 2022 ATP Cup will field a team of up to five players, with each draw consisting of two singles matches and one doubles. The number 2 singles players compete against each other for the number 1 singles, followed by doubles. Tickets for the ATP Cup go on sale on Friday, December 10 via ATPCup.com. The schedule will be announced tomorrow. Follow the latest ATP Cup news and live updates on ATPCup.com and beyond Twitter and Instagram. LIST OF QUALIFIED COUNTRIES AND ADDED PLAYERS

