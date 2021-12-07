McArthur Island Path Upgrades Complete





The work is the latest in a three-part construction on the McArthur Island ring road project

A new elevated and paved walkway has been installed on McArthur Island The City of Kamloops began the $350.00 project last October, which will upgrade the existing causeway along Rivers Trail on McArthur Island, parallel to Kenora Road, between 12th Street and Mackenzie Avenue, as part of flood mitigation work. The path, which used to be a gravel route, is now a fully paved and three-meter wide path that has been raised a few meters above the previous level. City teams will return to the area next spring to complete the landscape restoration. Similar work is currently underway on the trail through downtown Riverside Park, along the South Thompson River. The work on McArthur Island is the latest in a trio of construction phases on the McArthur Island ring road project. Last spring, the city spent $350,000 repaving 650 yards of the northern portion of the beltway and between 12th Street, across from NorKam Secondary, to the Kamloops Youth Soccer Association offices on the former McArthur Island golf course. The first phase of the ring road project, which will include repaving the southern portion of the road between the McArthur Island Sports Center and the former BMX track, was completed in 2020 at a cost of $600,000. The city also recently had a new playground installed on McArthur Island, on top of what was once the ninth hole of the old golf course. Next spring, the crews will install an outdoor table tennis table through a partnership with the Rotary Club. The first such table now stands in Riverside Park. “Over the past two years, we’ve put a lot of work into upgrading McArthur Island, and part of that was repaving the multi-use path to make it accessible to everyone,” said Jeff Putnam, the city’s parks and facilities manager. a release. “This final section completes the paved circuit around the park.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kamloopsthisweek.com/community/mcarthur-island-pathway-upgrades-complete-4835170 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos