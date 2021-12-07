Nebraska adds 3A Mr. Mississippi Football To Their 2022 Recruiting Class





Malcolm Hartzog, of Bassfield (Miss.), only has the offering of Nebraska since the bye week for the huskers in Nov. The 5-foot-10 and 165-pound cornerback tied for Nebraska a day after his official weekend visit ended. “Yes sir!” told HuskerOnline.com about his decision to play college football in Nebraska. “I love the way their coaching staff works. They showed me a lot of love, as you can see in the video I posted on twitter. They liked me and it felt like home.” The Huskers got closer to filling their recruiting class for 2022 by adding Hartzog. Hartzog, who is expected to play cornerback and return punts for Nebraska. Hartzog spent most of his time around head Coach Scott frost and defensive back coach Travis Fishero. They plan to start him in defense as a cornerback and also use him in special teams in the return leg. “Yes sir, they said cornerback, they will also look to me for nickel and safety,” Hartzog said. “They said they needed a punt returner too.” As a senior, Hartzog had three interceptions, seven pass breakups and seven tackles-for-loss on defense. He also returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown. He also scored 403 yards on 11 kickoff returns [36.6 average], six of which he returned to the house for touchdowns. He had five kick returns that he also came back for touchdowns. But perhaps he had even more impressive stats on offense last season. He rushed for 1,231 yards on 71 carries [17.3 ypc], with 28 hasty touchdowns. He added three touchdown receptions on just seven catches. Hartzog had offers from Nebraska, be miss, South Alabama, Southern Miss and Marshall and also received interest from several SEC schools. One possible reason those SEC schools may not have offered was because of his desire to leave the state to play football in college. PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI + + + PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaF9mcm9z dD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hfZnJvc3Q8L2E IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FsbGFnaGFuX05FQj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2FsbGFnaGFuX05FQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFRGaXNoZXI / cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI + QENvYWNoVEZpc2hlcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv LzhIOGxXWGZXekEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS84SDhsV1hmV3pBPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hbGNvbG0gSGFydHpvZyBKciAoQGlhbW1hbGNvbG1oYXJ0 MSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pYW1tYWxjb2xtaGFy dDEvc3RhdHVzLzE0Njc5NTQzNjY2OTA4NzMzNDU / cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI + + RGVjZW1iZXIgNiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY + Cjwv ZGl2Pg OK Hartzog joins Jalil Martin | as the only two players expected to play in the secondary for Nebraska. Looks like Nebraska is looking to add more high school players to join them. Just before traveling to Lincoln, he helped his Bassfield (Miss.) Jefferson Davis County High School team win the Class 3A state championship. “We did very well,” Hartzog said. “We have a ring which is great. We stuck to our game plan and it worked. We blew them out. I had a choice, a couple of deflections and two quick touchdowns as a running back.” Hartzog believes he could be an important piece of the puzzle to help the Huskers return to championship football. “I think I will come to be a good player and hopefully help them win a ring,” Hartzog said. Hartzog was selected to play in the upcoming Mississippi/Alabama All-State game after being named Mr. Football in Mississippi’s Class 3A. “They announced that when I was in school and it surprised me,” Hartzog said. PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI + PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXZpbmcgYSBnb29kIHRpbWUgaW4gTmVicmFza2Eg4p2k77iP4p2k 77iPLCB3aGF0Y2hhIHRoaW5rID / wn5iGIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9aYlFPZ2Q3eDM5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWmJRT2dkN3gzOTwvYT48 L3A + Jm1kYXNoOyBNYWxjb2xtIEhhcnR6b2cgSnIgKEBpYW1tYWxjb2xtaGFy dDEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaWFtbWFsY29sbWhh cnQxL3N0YXR1cy8xNDY3MjY0NzAxMDIxMTc5OTE0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjE8L2E PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI + + + PC9zY3JpcHQ CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg ==

