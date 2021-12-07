Mel Tucker Named Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award Finalist









EAST LANSING, Mich. Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker has been named one of 13 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced Tuesday afternoon. The FWAA has presented the Coach of the Year Award since 1957 and was named in honor of Eddie Robinson in 1997. College Football Hall of Famer Duffy Daugherty is the only previous Spartan coach to win the FWAA Coach of the Year after the Spartans claimed the National Championship in 1965. Mark Dantonio was a three-time finalist for the prestigious honor (2010, 2013, 2015). Tucker previously received the Big Ten Coach of the Year award from both the coaches and the media last week and was named the AFCA FBS Region 3 Coach of the Year on Monday. In just his second year at East Lansing, Tucker led MSU to a 10-2 record and a berth in the New Year’s Six with a match-up against No. 12 Pittsburgh at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Thursday, December 30. in Atlanta. The Spartans finished at number 10 in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings released Sunday and are also at number 10 in the AFCA/USA TODAY Coaches Poll and number 11 in the AP Poll. Tucker received National Coach of the Week accolades from the Dodd Trophy and The Athletic after Michigan State’s 37-33 victory over No. 6 Michigan on October 30, when he became the first Spartan coach to win his first two games against the Wolverines (27 -24 win over No. 13 Michigan on October 31, 2020). Going from two wins in 2020 to 10 wins in 2021, MSU has already completed the biggest turnaround in school history (previous: improving from seven games from 2016 to 2017) en route to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Tucker also became the first Spartan coach to win 10 games in a season (previous: Mark Dantonio with 11 wins in his fourth season with MSU in 2010). Tucker will coach in his first bowl game as head coach when the Spartans (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) face the Panthers (11-2, 7-1 ACC) in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Thursday. , Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. in Atlanta. The game airs on ESPN.

