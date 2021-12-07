SSI partners with Cricket Australia and Cricket NSW to welcome Afghan evacuees to Australia

Settlement Services International (SSI), in partnership with Cricket NSW and Cricket Australia, launched today The welcome project to give Afghan evacuees access to Australia’s favorite sport, cricket.

The Welcome Project, formerly Welcome2Sydney, is an SSI community engagement program that promotes newcomers a sense of belonging and inclusion, enabling them to develop friendships, build social connections and bridge the cultural divide as they settle into their new homes.

Minister for Sports and Multiculturalism Natalie Ward launched the initiative at Bankstown Oval in Western Sydney.

“Since the end of August, NSW has opened its arms wholeheartedly to approximately 1,000 evacuees from Afghanistan,” said Ms Ward.

“It’s great to see some of them getting the chance to enjoy a peaceful game of cricket in their new backyard.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from, sport brings everyone together and this is a great way we can make them feel welcome.”

Afghan refugee Tahir Sadeq arrived in Australia in September with his wife and children and took part in the event.

“I like watching cricket and I love the sport. It’s something you do with family and friends,” Sadeq said.

The Welcome Project links newcomers to ordinary Australians, forming connections in their local communities.

“Welcome Ambassadors” (SSI volunteers) support families and individuals and help them develop a sense of belonging by exploring the city and participating in social, cultural and recreational activities.

James Allsopp, Cricket Australia’s Executive General Manager of Community Cricket, said the partnership with SSI would enable Australian cricket to play a leading role in resettling Afghan evacuees.

“Through our shared love of cricket, there is a real opportunity not only for Australian cricket clubs to help Afghan evacuees rebuild their lives, but also for those clubs to be enriched by the inclusion of those they embrace,” the statement said. Mr Allsopp.

“Cricket clubs are at the heart of their local communities and can provide both a welcoming environment and the opportunity to build strong relationships that help facilitate the resettlement process.

“We hope this is just the beginning of a long-term partnership with SSI and the other organizations that welcome refugees to Australia and help them meet the challenges of living in a new country.”

Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon said the organization is proud to partner with Cricket Australia and SSI on The Welcome Project.

“Australians and Afghans share a common love of cricket and it is our hope that those new to our shores will find a supportive home within the NSW cricket community,” said Mr Germon.

“Cricket clubs are often the heart of any local community, providing a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment for anyone looking to meet people, make friends and participate in a healthy activity.

“Cricket NSW looks forward to working with Settlement Services International to help residents transition into their new environments through the power of cricket and our communities, while seeking to inspire everyone to play and love cricket.”

SSI CEO Violet Roumeliotis said SSI, Cricket Australia and Cricket NSW had close synergies with each organization recognizing the sport as a beloved cultural institution for Afghan and Australian communities.

“At SSI, our mission is to help create a more inclusive society in which everyone can make a meaningful contribution to social, cultural, civic and economic life,” said Ms. Roumeliotis.

“Cricket can be used as a launch pad for meaningful social connection and as a means to support our Afghan evacuees in achieving successful settlement outcomes across the spectrum of their lives.”

Media questions: SSI Senior Communications Officer Rebeka Selmeczki; 0468 998 300 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.