



Mruzik, Jones, Pertofsky Earn AVCA All-Region Honors

Lexington, Ky. — Sophomore Volleyball at the University of Michigan Jess Mruzik was honored by the American Volleyball Coaches Association as a member of the All-Region, the organization announced Tuesday (December 7). In addition, senior Paige Jones and junior May Pertofsky earned an All-Region honorable mention nods. “It is always a great honor when one of our student athletes is recognized for AVCA awards,” said head coach Mark Rosen . “It’s a reflection of the team and the success of the team. This team has done really good things and is building a direction that we think is really exciting, and this is a great recognition of those successes. We look forward to even bigger ones.” performance of these individuals and our entire team.” The All-Region award is the first for Mruzik, who is now eligible for AVCA All-America awards. Mruzik, who was a first-team All-Big Ten roster last week, led the Wolverines in points (446) and finished ahead of the team in kills (389) in her second campaign in the Corn and Blues. The Livonia, Michigan native was third on the team in both service aces (28) and digs (275) during the season, hitting .243 as a primary scoring option from the pin and also ranked fourth on the team in blocking at an Average of 0.50 blocks per set (eight solo blocks, 42 block assistants). The sophomore outside hitter started all 30 games this season, playing each set as a player with six rotations, posting 10 kill-dig double-doubles and leading the Wolverines in kills 13 times. Mruzik also recorded 25 double-digit matches, including a remarkable run of 18 straight to finish the season. She won the final Big Ten Player of the Week honor in the Wolverines’ final week of action, becoming just the fourth sophomore in program history to earn a spot on the AVCA All-Region team, along with Jones (2019), Abby Cole (2014) and Lexi Zimmerman (2008). “Jess was so solid for our team all year,” said Rosen. “Every team wanted to come after her and she had to deal with that pressure. She was defensively focused and every opponent was focused on stopping her offensively, but she jumped at the opportunity. I love that she got this recognition and look forward to it forward to her with greater successes.” Jones returns to the All-North Region team as an honorable mention after leading the Wolverines in kills per set (3.67) and finishing with the second-best points-per-set average (4.04) in the 2021 campaign. The senior registered 22 double-digit assassination attempts during the season, leading Michigan in a team-high 17 games. Her total of 389 kills put Mruzik together for the team leader, pushing her career tally to 1,433, finishing sixth in Michigan volleyball history. New Bremen, Ohio native, in November became only the third UM volleyball player to earn a spot on the CoSIDA Academic All-District first team. Jones was the 2021 team captain, starting all but one of the games in her career. “Paige’s recognition is amazing,” Rosen says. “She had a really good year and had a huge impact on our team’s successes. I’m thrilled that she was recognized for that.” Pertofksy earns her first roster to the AVCA All-Region team with an honorable mention after an impressive junior campaign, averaging 2.24 kills with an attack rate of 0.277 from the right and leading the Big Ten in service aces per set (0. 46). The Los Angeles, California native had nine games with 10 kills or more in the season and set new career highs in one game in blocks (seven, twice), aces (seven vs. North Carolina) and attack percentage (10-0 -13 , .769 vs. Florida State) this season. “May is a very exciting player to watch and coach,” said Rosen. “It’s great that she was recognized for her great impact on our team as an attacker, blocker and server. She’s made a huge impact on our program and I’m thrilled that others have noticed too.” AVCA release

