Cricket: India’s heartwarming gift to Black Caps record breaker Ajaz Patel





Ravichandran Ashwin from India speaks with Ajaz Patel from New Zealand. Photo / Photo Sport

Ajaz Patel was left with “shivers” down his spine after receiving a special souvenir from the Indian team after the Black Cap’s historic innings last week. Patel made his name in the record books after becoming just the third bowler in Test cricket’s 144-year history to take 10 wickets in one inning, joining England’s Jim Laker (1956) and Native American Anil Kumble (1999). While his perfect 10, followed by four more wickets in the second innings, wasn’t enough to stop the Black Caps from falling back to a crushing 372 run loss in Mumbai, Patel now has something to remember his individual performance in form of a shirt with autographs from every member of the side he managed to get out. In a BCCI interview with Indian offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin after the match, Patel was presented with the autographed Indian jersey “as a mark of respect”. “Wow, great. I’m not going to lie, I’m literally getting chills down my spine now,” Patel said in response when presented with the shirt. Special Mumbai Connection

Secret behind 10-wicket-haul

An unforgettable one #TeamIndia souvenir @ashwinravi99 interviews Mr Perfect 10 @AjazP on the Wankhede #INDvNZ @Paytm Watch this special by @28anand https://t.co/8fBpJ27xqj pic.twitter.com/gyrLLBcCBM — BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2021 In the conversation with Ashwin shared on BCCI’s social media channels, Patel reflected on his historic journey, which was even made special by the fact that it was accomplished in Mumbai, the city where he was born and lived until he turned 8. age immigrated to New Zealand. “It’s obviously a very special outing for me,” he told Ashwin. “It was a dream to play here in Wankhede [Stadium] and to be able to come here and do something like that is very special, not only for me, but also for my family back home.” Patel also paid tribute to Ashwin, who he says is one of the players he looks up to. “Look at me standing next to you, I’m not exactly the height of a fast bowler so I made a great choice to switch to spin bowling about 10 years ago now,” Patel said of his move to spin despite that his father was a fast bowler. “It has been an extraordinary journey since then. It has been hard work and as you know it takes a lot of time to develop the craft. Related articles “It’s been amazing to see your journey and the number of wickets you’ve taken in different conditions around the world. For me it’s about trying to match some of the best. You’re really up there and it’s great to see you to see you do your thing.” Unfortunately for Patel and the Black Caps, India stormed to a series win thanks to a dominant display in Mumbai, marking New Zealand’s worst defeat in testing history.

