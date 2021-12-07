Jason Cabinda Named Lions Nominee for 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year





Allen Park, me. The Detroit Lions announced today FB Jason Cabinda as the team’s nominee for the WALTER PAYTON NFL MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD VOTED BY NATIONWIDE. Considered one of the League’s most prestigious awards, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service off the field, as well as excellence on the field. Each of the competition’s 32 nominees was: announced today. “Walter Payton’s legacy embodies so many things. He was one of the best running backs on the field and he really took care of people who didn’t have a voice and gave them a voice. I think in my character I hope I embody Walter Payton in the sense of want to take care of others and be someone who gives back and be someone who remembers their roots and where they come from. When you’re in this position, you can have such an impact on these communities. You can make an impact if you know that the person standing in front of them is a person who has been in their shoes and sitting in their seat.” LIONS HEAD COACH DAN CAMPBELL “Guys like Jason Cabinda can change the world. He is a man of principles who sets such a positive example for our entire dressing room. Since the day I met him, he has embodied what it means to be a leader on and off the field With our platform in the NFL today, it is our duty to bring the lives of others to the next level, and Jason carries this responsibility with dignity and honor. We are pleased to nominate him as the representative of the Lions for the Walter Payton Man of the 2021 Annual Award.” Since joining the Lions in 2019, Cabinda has been committed to the youth and community in Detroit through his various endeavors with Davison Elementary School. In August, he organized a Back to School Book Drive where, in addition to school supplies, he distributed more than 800 books for students to take home. Cabinda also held weekly virtual reading comprehension sessions with Davison students during the COVID-19 pandemic with the goal of eradicating childhood illiteracy. He encouraged students to invest in their education and instituted the “Jason Cabinda Attendance Award,” which is given to students who attend 100 percent during the school year. His programming at Davison Elementary has received funding from the Ford Motor Co. Fund, Athletes for Charity and other donors. When tragedy struck a collapsing condominium in Surfside, Florida in June 2021, Cabinda joined the effort to help first responders and families affected by the devastation. He coordinated a food campaign in the area to feed those who searched the rubble and worked tirelessly to restore those who could be rescued from the structural collapse. Cabinda has also prioritized feeding homeless citizens in the communities he plays in, orchestrating multiple food distribution channels in both Detroit and Oakland when he played for the Raiders in 2018. Around the holiday season, Cabinda has focused its charitable work on helping families in need of support through the giving of gifts and surprises. In 2020, Cabinda partnered with players from the NFL to personally greet families in need with $1,000 each to purchase gifts and food for the holiday season. His generosity has expanded over the years by providing Walmart stores to families in the Detroit area. Cabinda also ensures that he is at the forefront of player participation in the efforts of the Lions community team. He is a constant presence at events held with Detroit Lions Academy (DLA), an alternative high school on the east side of Detroit that offers older students the opportunity to learn and perform in a structured and safe environment. In addition, he leads the way with the organizations Detroit Lions inspire change initiatives and is a voice for social justice among his teammates. As the nominee, Cabinda wears a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet badge until the end of the season in recognition of his achievements on and off the pitch. For the fourth year in a row, all 32 team winners will be featured as nominees and recognized for their significant work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LVI. The 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during the NFL Honors, a primetime awards broadcast on ABC the Thursday before Super Bowl LVI. All 32 nominees will receive a donation of up to $40,000 in their name to a charity of their choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to a charity of their choice. All donations come from the NFL Foundation and Nationwide. Fans are encouraged to participate in Nationwide’s 7th Annual Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees. Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee’s last name or Twitter handle. The player whose unique hashtag is most used between December 7 and January 17 will receive a $25,000 contribution to their charity of choice, while the second and third place players will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations, all courtesy of nationwide. Hashtag information and official rules can be found at nfl.com/manoftheyear.

